Saturday 12 February 2022
Stunning late goal hands All-Ireland senior title win to Waterford's Ballygunner

Harry Ruddle’s late goal saw Ballygunner defeat Ballyhale Shamrocks.

Fintan O'Toole Reports from Croke Park
By Fintan O'Toole Saturday 12 Feb 2022, 4:23 PM
Ballyhale's Eoin Cody and Ballygunner's Peter Hogan.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Ballygunner (Waterford) 2-17

Ballyhale Shamrocks (Kilkenny) 1-19

A SENSATIONAL INTERVENTION by substitute Harry Ruddle saw Ballygunner crowned All-Ireland senior club hurling champions for the first time today.

Ruddle fired home a goal with the last play of the game deep in injury-time as Ballygunner ensured a major breakthrough for Waterford hurling at this stage.

More to follow…

Scorers for Ballygunner: Pauric Mahony 0-7 (0-7f), Dessie Hutchinson 1-3, Harry Ruddle 1-0, Mikey Mahony 0-3, Billy O’Keeffe, Kevin Mahony 0-2 each.

Scorers for Ballyhale Shamrocks: TJ Reid 0-8 (0-4f, 0-2 ’65), Eoin Reid 1-0, Adrian Mullen, Evan Shefflin 0-2 each, Richie Reid, Darragh Corcoran, Patrick Mullen, Brian Cody, Colin Fennelly, Eoin Cody 0-1 each.

Ballygunner

1. Stephen O’Keeffe

2. Ian Kenny, 3. Barry Coughlan (joint captain), 4. Tadhg Foley

5. Shane O’Sullivan, 6. Philip Mahony (joint captain), 7. Ronan Power

8. Conor Sheahan, 9. Paddy Leavey

12. Peter Hogan, 15. Pauric Mahony, 11. Mikey Mahony

13. Billy O’Keeffe, 14. Kevin Mahony, 10. Dessie Hutchinson

Subs

23. Cormac Power for Billy O’Keeffe (46)

Ballyhale Shamrocks

1. Dean Mason

2. Darren Mullen, 3. Joey Holden, 17. Brian Butler

5. Evan Shefflin, 6. Richie Reid, 7. Darragh Corcoran

9. Patrick Mullen, 23. Conor Walsh

11. TJ Reid, 10. Adrian Mullen, 21. Joseph Cuddihy

12. Brian Cody,  14. Colin Fennelly (captain), 15. Eoin Cody

Subs

13. Eoin Reid for Walsh (half-time)

4. Kevin Mullen for Butler (inj) (33)

Referee: James Owens (Wexford)

Fintan O'Toole  / Reports from Croke Park
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

