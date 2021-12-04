Ballyhale survive brief scare to see off Mount Leinster Rangers in provincial quarter final

Ballyhale Shamrocks 0-22
Mount Leinster Rangers 0-16
Robert Cribbin reports from Netwatch Cullen Park
BALLYHALE SHAMROCKS remain on course for a third Leinster title in four years after they ran out six-point winners over Mount Leinster Rangers in the Leinster quarter-Final at Netwatch Cullen Park this afternoon.
The game, which was deferred a week as a result of TJ Reid’s wedding, turned into a real game of two halves with a strong breeze having a huge bearing on proceedings.
Shamrocks were in complete control throughout the opening period and led 0-9 to 0-2 by the time of the first water break with Adrian Mullen, Joe Cuddihy and Brian Cody all knocking over points in the opening quarter.
Denis Murphy and Fiachra Fitzpatrick got Mount Leinster’s sole two points during that period as they struggled to recover from a near 11-week break since they won the Carlow Championship back in September.
The second quarter continued to be dominated by the Kilkenny side with efforts from TJ Reid, as well as Cody, Mullen and Cuddihy ensuring they led 0-14 to 0-5 at the break.
With the aid of the elements Mount Leinster Rangers were much improved in the second period and after four points in a row they were back to within five in the opening minutes of the second-half.
Shamrocks steadied the ship with efforts from Cody and Evan Shefflin but again the Carlow side rallied with a trio of Murphy frees leaving just four points between the sides.
Mount Leinster Rangers then had a brilliant chance for a goal in the 52nd minute when Jo Nolan latched onto a Chris Nolan pass but the full forward’s effort was smothered by Dean Mason before Richie Reid cleared his lines.
That was the Carlow side’s big chance to cause a shock and Shamrocks dominated the rest of the game with Reid, Cuddihy and Cody rounding off the scoring as the ten-time title holders booked a last four clash with St Rynaghs of Offaly.
Scorers for Shamrocks: TJ Reid (0-6, 0-3f,0-1 65), Joe Cuddihy (0-4), Brian Cody (0-4), Adrian Mullen (0-3), Eoin Cody (0-3), Evan Shefflin (0-1) and Ronan Corcoran (0-1)
Scorers for Mount Leinster Rangers: Denis Murphy (0-12, 0-11f), Fiachra Fitzpatrick (0-1), Richard Coady (0-1), Ted Joyce (0-1) and Gary Kelly (0-1)
Shamrocks
1. Dean Mason
2. Darren Mullen
3. Joey Holden
21. Kevin Mullen
5. Evan Shefflin
6. Richie Reid
4. Brian Butler
7. Darragh Corcoran
8. Ronan Corcoran
14. Colin Fennelly
11. TJ Reid
9. Brian Cody
DIFFERENTLY
Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.Become a Member
10. Adrian Mullen
15. Eoin Cody
12. Joe Cuddihy
Subs
13. Eoin Reid for D.Mullen (23)
17. Gavin Butler for B.Butler (49)
22. Eoin Kenneally for Cuddihy (63)
Mount Leinster Rangers
1. Dean Grennan
2. Gary Kelly
3. David Phelan
4. Michael Doyle
5. Richard Kelly
6. Diarmuid Byrne
7. Gary Lawlor
8. Paul Cody
9. Richard Cody
10. Fiachra Fitzpatrick
11. Chris Nolan
12. Kevin McDonald
13. Denis Murphy
14. Jon Nolan
17. Edward Byrne
Subs
15. Ted Joyce for Byrne (13)
Referee: Richie Fitzsimons (Offaly)
COMMENTS