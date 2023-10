O’Loughlin Gaels 0-20

Ballyhale Shamrocks 0-19

O’LOUGHLIN GAELS HAVE dethroned Ballyhale Shamrocks as Kilkenny, Leinster and All-Ireland senior hurling club champions.

Paddy Deegan was the match-winning hero for O’Loughlin Gaels as they clinched a one-point win in this afternoon’s county final at Nowlan Park.

Deegan ended Ballyhale’s six-in-a-row county bid, and the result means there will be new Leinster champions for first time since 2017.

More to follow.