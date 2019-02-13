Taylor-made try denies Bandon at the death and earns Glenstal a replay

Bandon's Soren Minihane is tackled by William Twomey of Glenstal Abbey at Musgrave Park.

Bandon Grammar School 15

Glenstal Abbey 15

Andrew Horgan reports from Musgrave Park

BANDON GRAMMAR SCHOOL and Glenstal Abbey will have to do battle again in the Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Cup quarter-final as they drew 15-15 at Musgrave Park on Wednesday afternoon.

John Beamish’s try with four minutes remaining looked to have won it for Bandon but Taylor Gleeson touched down in stoppage time to ensure the sides would need to meet again.

The Limerick school started the game on the front foot and they duly opened the scoring in the fifth minute thanks to a stunning try from Dan O’Mahony.

The Glenstal number 14 collected Caolan Dooley’s cross-field kick before skipping past his marker and touching down in the corner.

Dooley added the conversion with a brilliant kick and it was a lead they would hold until the 24th minute when Bandon finally responded.

Michael Archer powered the ball across the line shortly before Jack Crowley converted to make the score 7-7 at the half-time break.

A Bandon Grammar supporter dressed as Donald Trump in the crowd. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

The match remained fiercely competitive in the second period as shortly after Jack Crowley gave Bandon the lead with a penalty, it was quickly cancelled out by Caolan Dooley.

With the game drawing to a close, Beamish thought he had won it for Bandon but that was cancelled out by Taylor Gleeson and with both number 10s missing the conversions, the match ended all square.

Scorers:

Bandon Grammar School:

Tries: Michael Archer and John Beamish.

Cons: Jack Crowley (1 from 2).

Pens: Jack Crowley (1 from 1.)

Glenstal Abbey:

Tries: Dan O’Mahony and Taylor Gleeson.

Cons: Caolan Dooley (1 from 2).

Pens: Caolan Dooley (1 from 1).

BANDON GRAMMAR SCHOOL: David Ogden, Michael Archer, Conor Heaney, Joshua Brady, Moses Lynn, Nick Greene, John Beamish, Niall Beamish, Ciaran Roberts, Jack Crowley, Harry Hall, Bruce Matthews, Joshua D’Alton, Tom Beara, Soren Minihane.

Replacements: James O’Donovan, Alex O’Connor, Brian O’Donnell, Sam Golden and Rowan Palmer.

GLENSTAL ABBEY: Donagh Hyland, Matthew Lynch, John Ashe, Tiernan Ryan, Cormac Frawley, Scott MacKeown, Eoghan Fitzgerald, Niall Queally, Briain Leonard, Caolan Dooley, Emmet Aylward, Willian Twomey, Harry Benner, Dan O’Mahony, Ruairi Woodcock.

Replacements: Taylor Gleeson, Angus McDonald and Daragh Butler.

Referee: Paudie Sheehan (MAR).

