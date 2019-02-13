This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Wednesday 13 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Taylor-made try denies Bandon at the death and earns Glenstal a replay

John Beamish’s try with four minutes remaining looked to have sealed the win for the Cork school.

By Andrew Horgan Wednesday 13 Feb 2019, 4:58 PM
3 hours ago 3,798 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4492038
Bandon's Soren Minihane is tackled by William Twomey of Glenstal Abbey at Musgrave Park.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Bandon's Soren Minihane is tackled by William Twomey of Glenstal Abbey at Musgrave Park.
Bandon's Soren Minihane is tackled by William Twomey of Glenstal Abbey at Musgrave Park.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Bandon Grammar School 15

Glenstal Abbey 15

Andrew Horgan reports from Musgrave Park

BANDON GRAMMAR SCHOOL and Glenstal Abbey will have to do battle again in the Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Cup quarter-final as they drew 15-15 at Musgrave Park on Wednesday afternoon.

John Beamish’s try with four minutes remaining looked to have won it for Bandon but Taylor Gleeson touched down in stoppage time to ensure the sides would need to meet again.

The Limerick school started the game on the front foot and they duly opened the scoring in the fifth minute thanks to a stunning try from Dan O’Mahony.

The Glenstal number 14 collected Caolan Dooley’s cross-field kick before skipping past his marker and touching down in the corner.

Dooley added the conversion with a brilliant kick and it was a lead they would hold until the 24th minute when Bandon finally responded.

Michael Archer powered the ball across the line shortly before Jack Crowley converted to make the score 7-7 at the half-time break.

A Bandon Grammar supporter dressed as Donald Trump in the crowd A Bandon Grammar supporter dressed as Donald Trump in the crowd. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

The match remained fiercely competitive in the second period as shortly after Jack Crowley gave Bandon the lead with a penalty, it was quickly cancelled out by Caolan Dooley.

With the game drawing to a close, Beamish thought he had won it for Bandon but that was cancelled out by Taylor Gleeson and with both number 10s missing the conversions, the match ended all square.

Scorers:

Bandon Grammar School:

Tries: Michael Archer and John Beamish.

Cons: Jack Crowley (1 from 2).

Pens: Jack Crowley (1 from 1.)

Glenstal Abbey:

Tries: Dan O’Mahony and Taylor Gleeson.

Cons: Caolan Dooley (1 from 2).

Pens: Caolan Dooley (1 from 1).

BANDON GRAMMAR SCHOOL: David Ogden, Michael Archer, Conor Heaney, Joshua Brady, Moses Lynn, Nick Greene, John Beamish, Niall Beamish, Ciaran Roberts, Jack Crowley, Harry Hall, Bruce Matthews, Joshua D’Alton, Tom Beara, Soren Minihane.

Replacements: James O’Donovan, Alex O’Connor, Brian O’Donnell, Sam Golden and Rowan Palmer.

GLENSTAL ABBEY: Donagh Hyland, Matthew Lynch, John Ashe, Tiernan Ryan, Cormac Frawley, Scott MacKeown, Eoghan Fitzgerald, Niall Queally, Briain Leonard, Caolan Dooley, Emmet Aylward, Willian Twomey, Harry Benner, Dan O’Mahony, Ruairi Woodcock.

Replacements: Taylor Gleeson, Angus McDonald and Daragh Butler.

Referee: Paudie Sheehan (MAR).

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Andrew Horgan
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Analysis: How Ireland's defence adapted after harsh English lessons
    Analysis: How Ireland's defence adapted after harsh English lessons
    Marmion set for Connacht return ahead of Ireland's trip to Italy
    Ex-England U20 captain earns call-up to Italy squad ahead of Ireland clash
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    PSG's Di Maria 'never spoke badly' about United but expected jeers upon return
    PSG's Di Maria 'never spoke badly' about United but expected jeers upon return
    Liverpool pair urge German striker Werner to make Anfield switch
    Solskjaer: I can't do anything about struggling Sanchez
    IRELAND
    'Conor is a world class player': Van Graan not concerned by Murray's form during Six Nations
    'Conor is a world class player': Van Graan not concerned by Murray's form during Six Nations
    'It's exciting working with these players - the sky's the limit for them'
    Ban on British-trained runners competing in Ireland lifted amid equine flu outbreak
    ENGLAND
    Rice decision is a reminder of what Ireland have been getting wrong for decades
    Rice decision is a reminder of what Ireland have been getting wrong for decades
    Declan Rice rejects Ireland and declares for England
    Ban handed down for 'personal abuse of a player' after homophobic sledging storm

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie