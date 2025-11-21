More Stories
Ireland's second Test against Bangladesh is scheduled to resume on Saturday morning. BCB
FreeCricket

5.5 magnitude earthquake hits Bangladesh during second Test against Ireland

At least five people killed, and around a hundred injured, as earthquake hits east of Dhaka.
1.05pm, 21 Nov 2025

IRELAND’S SECOND TEST against Bangladesh in Dhaka was temporarily stopped on Friday morning by a 5.5 magnitude earthquake which struck east of the capital.

At least five people were killed, and around a hundred were injured, by the earthquake which hit Narsingdi, about 33 kilometres from Dhaka, at 10.38am local time.

The shaking lasted for 26 seconds, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, with strong tremors felt as far as the Indian city of Kolkata, more than 325 kilometres away from the epicentre.

Play at the Shere Bangla National Stadium stopped momentarily, before resuming following a short delay.

“All involved in this game today are thinking of those affected by this event,” Cricket Ireland said.

At the end of Friday’s play, Ireland were all out for 265 in their first innings, allowing Bangladesh to start their second innings on 152-1, stretching their lead to 367 runs at the end of the third day.

Play is scheduled to resume on Saturday at 9.30am local time (3.30am Irish time).

– Additional reporting © AFP 2025

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie