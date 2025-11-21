5.5 magnitude earthquake hits Bangladesh during second Test against Ireland

IRELAND’S SECOND TEST against Bangladesh in Dhaka was temporarily stopped on Friday morning by a 5.5 magnitude earthquake which struck east of the capital.

At least five people were killed, and around a hundred were injured, by the earthquake which hit Narsingdi, about 33 kilometres from Dhaka, at 10.38am local time.

The shaking lasted for 26 seconds, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, with strong tremors felt as far as the Indian city of Kolkata, more than 325 kilometres away from the epicentre.

Play at the Shere Bangla National Stadium stopped momentarily, before resuming following a short delay.

“All involved in this game today are thinking of those affected by this event,” Cricket Ireland said.

At the end of Friday’s play, Ireland were all out for 265 in their first innings, allowing Bangladesh to start their second innings on 152-1, stretching their lead to 367 runs at the end of the third day.

Play is scheduled to resume on Saturday at 9.30am local time (3.30am Irish time).

– Additional reporting © AFP 2025