Griffin and Peat bow out in style as Barbarians treat record crowd to big win at Twickenham

Celebrations as Ciara Griffin and the Barbarians lift the silverware.

Barbarians 60

South Africa XV 5

IRELAND GREATS CIARA Griffin and Lindsay Peat brought the curtain down on their international rugby careers in style with a monumental Barbarians win this afternoon.

A world record crowd of 29,581 watched on at Twickenham, as the women took centre stage for their meeting with a South Africa XV.

With kick-off brought forward to 2.30pm and the broadcast moved to BBC One after the men’s match against Samoa was called off due to a Covid outbreak in the Barbarians camp, the star-studded women’s side took advantage of their increased platform.

They were dominant and ruthless throughout the 60-5 win, with a big Irish contingent involved. Former captain Griffin, who announced her Ireland retirement at 27 last month, Anna Caplice, Jenny Murphy and Sene Naoupu all started, with multi-sport legend Peat also enjoying a glittering cameo.

While the 41-year-old Dubliner hasn’t officially announced her retirement, she confirmed as much in an interview with The Irish Independent, saying that she had played her final game for Ireland.

Both Peat and Griffin got on the Baa Baa’s scoresheet with tries, though couldn’t land their conversions. Peat’s came the back off a powerful maul in the 51st minute, the prop crashing over in delight, while Griffin rounded off the rout with one of her own – and the Barbarians’ last – as the clock ran down.

Likewise, the Kerry woman fancied herself for the conversion, but couldn’t just add the extra gloss as she bowed out on a high — even managing to throw in a solo:

38-0 at half time, the Baa Baas registered 10 tries in total, with United States star Sarah Levy scoring a hat-trick, captain Sarah Hunt finishing with two, and Katy Daley-Mclean, Rhona Lloyd and Simi Pam also getting their names on the scoresheet.

England’s World Cup-winning captain Daley-Mclean sparkled with a Player of the Match winning display in her final outing, also nailing five conversions.

Ayanda Malinga scored a great individual try late ensure the Springboks didn’t finish on zero, though ultimately, it was a difficult afternoon for South Africa women’s rugby, with former Irish international Lynne Cantwell their high performance manager.