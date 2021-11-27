Barbarians men's game against Samoa called off due to Covid cases

THE BARBARIANS MEN’S fixture against Samoa that was scheduled for Twickenham has been canceled due to confirmed positive Covid cases.

As a result, Barbarians Women vs Springbok Women XV will now take place at 2.30 pm.

Dave Rennie had been due to take charge of a heavily Australian-influenced team with seven Wallabies due to start. The fixture was supposed to be Irish international Rob Kearney’s final game before retirement.

Kearney played his final game for Leinster behind closed doors due to Covid.

A statement from the RFU said: “Due to six confirmed Covid-19 cases in the Barbarians men’s team (four players and two members of staff), the Professional Game Testing Oversight Group has advised that the fixture scheduled to be played against Samoa at 2.30 pm today is unable to proceed.

“We appreciate that this is an extremely disappointing situation for the many fans due to attend, but the safety of all members of both teams is our priority.

“Following consultation with the Barbarians Committee and South Africa, the fixture between Barbarians Women and Springbok Women’s XV will now move to the 2.30pm KO and all tickets purchased are valid for this match. The match will be broadcast live on BBC 1 with coverage starting at 2pm.

“A full automatic refund will be made to all ticket holders, however fans are encouraged to attend the Barbarians Women and Springbok Women’s XV.”

The women’s team was formed in 2017 and they have since played five games – winning four and losing one.

Ciara Griffin, who announced her retirement from international rugby earlier this month, starts alongside fellow Ireland back-row Anna Caplice. There is also an Irish midfield due with Jenny Murphy and Sene Naoupu both starting.