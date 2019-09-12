This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Barcelona release new 90s-inpired third kit

It’s the latest strip to feature Nike’s retro logo after Tottenham, Chelsea and Inter Milan.

By Ben Blake Thursday 12 Sep 2019, 1:09 PM
39 minutes ago 1,968 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4806194

BARCELONA HAVE TODAY launched their new third kit, and it’s a bit of a throwback. 

The light teal strip has a very 90s look, so it comes as no surprise to learn that it has been inspired by one the club wore during the 1996/97 season.

Barcelona third kit Barca's latest jersey. Source: FC Barcelona

With Bobby Robson at the helm and the Brazilian Ronaldo in unstoppable goalscoring form alongside the likes of Pep Guardiola, Luis Enrique, Hristo Stoickhov and Miguel Nadal, Barca claimed the Uefa Cup Winners’ Cup — beating Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 in the final. 

soccer-uefa-cup-winners-cup-final-fc-barcelona-v-paris-saint-germain Ronaldo and Luis Enrique wearing the strip that inspired Barca's latest offering in the 1997 Uefa Cup Winners' Cup final win over Paris Saint-Germain. Source: EMPICS Sport

It’s the latest offering from Nike jersey that features the retro ‘Futura’ logo, after the recent Inter Milan, Chelsea and Tottenham releases. 

Inter Nike Source: Twitter/Nike Football

Chelsea Nike Source: Twitter/Nike Football

Spurs Nike Source: Twitter/Nike Football

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

