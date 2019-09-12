Barcelona release new 90s-inpired third kit

BARCELONA HAVE TODAY launched their new third kit, and it’s a bit of a throwback.

The light teal strip has a very 90s look, so it comes as no surprise to learn that it has been inspired by one the club wore during the 1996/97 season.

Barca's latest jersey. Source: FC Barcelona

With Bobby Robson at the helm and the Brazilian Ronaldo in unstoppable goalscoring form alongside the likes of Pep Guardiola, Luis Enrique, Hristo Stoickhov and Miguel Nadal, Barca claimed the Uefa Cup Winners’ Cup — beating Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 in the final.

Ronaldo and Luis Enrique wearing the strip that inspired Barca's latest offering in the 1997 Uefa Cup Winners' Cup final win over Paris Saint-Germain. Source: EMPICS Sport

It’s the latest offering from Nike jersey that features the retro ‘Futura’ logo, after the recent Inter Milan, Chelsea and Tottenham releases.

Source: Twitter/Nike Football

Source: Twitter/Nike Football

Source: Twitter/Nike Football