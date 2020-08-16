This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 16 °C Monday 17 August, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Barcelona boss 'to be axed' following humiliating defeat

Quique Setien is likely to leave, a club source told AFP on Sunday.

By AFP Sunday 16 Aug 2020, 11:56 PM
52 minutes ago 753 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5177443
Quique Setien pictured during the Bayern Munich game.
Image: DPA/PA Images
Quique Setien pictured during the Bayern Munich game.
Quique Setien pictured during the Bayern Munich game.
Image: DPA/PA Images

TOP BARCELONA officials will hold an emergency board meeting on Monday following the team’s humiliating 8-2 Champions League quarter-final defeat by Bayern Munich, a club source told AFP on Sunday with under-fire coach Quique Setien likely to be axed.

“The president (Josep Maria Bartomeu) has called an imminent emergency meeting of the executive committee, which will be held at the start of next week, possibly Monday,” wrote sports daily Mundo Deportivo, following a similar report from radio station RAC1.

A source at the club confirmed the meeting would take place Monday without specifying the time but RAC1 claimed it would begin at 1100 local time.

“The blaugrana management committee is going to meet tomorrow (Monday), (coach Quique) Setien will be dismissed and a date could be brought forward already for the presidential elections,” added Catalan daily L’Esportiu.

Defender Gerard Pique said he wanted sweeping changes at the Camp Nou but Bartomeu called for patience after the heavy loss to the German champions.

“We are hurting, but once we get to next week we will start making decisions,” he told television channel Movistar.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“The credibility of a coach is diminished when this happens, clearly. That is obvious, but that does not bother me right now.

“I think what happens today needs to be analysed with a bit more perspective,” he added.

Bartomeu on Friday said he would not rule out the elections being moved up from next summer following Barca’s worst ever defeat in Europe, and the club’s first season without silverware since 2007-08. 

Late on Sunday Catalan television channel broadcast a debate regarding the future of the outfit which included Victor Font, Jordi Farre, Joan Laporta and Lluis Fernandez Ala, who could all stand to replace Bartomeu.

The fate of sporting director Eric Abidal is also set to be discussed, as is the future of Lionel Messi whose contract is due to expire at the end of next season.

© AFP 2020

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie