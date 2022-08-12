Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 24°C Friday 12 August 2022
Advertisement

Barcelona raise an additional €100m in race to register new signings

The cash-strapped Catalan club have sold part of their media production unit.

By AFP Friday 12 Aug 2022, 2:32 PM
25 minutes ago 1,120 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5839594
The Barca crest at the side of the Camp Nou.
Image: Nick Potts
The Barca crest at the side of the Camp Nou.
The Barca crest at the side of the Camp Nou.
Image: Nick Potts

CASH-STRAPPED BARCELONA have sold part of their media production unit “Barca Studios” for €100 million, the club announced today.

The Catalan giants had to cut player wages and off-load their star Lionel Messi last year as the club face up to an economic crisis caused by loss of revenue due to Covid and mismanagement.

Presented with severe limits on spending in order to comply with La Liga’s financial controls, Barca knew they needed to raise money quickly to be able to invest in any signings and, crucially, to register any new players ahead of the first La Liga game of the season – at home to Rayo Vallecano tomorrow night.

Remarkably, Barcelona have spent €153m on transfer fees alone to strengthen their squad, with Robert Lewandowski the most notable new arrival. Jules Kounde, Andreas Christensen, Raphinha and Franck Kessie have also joined this summer. 

They describe their new partner, Orpheus Media, as a company with “a long history of producing content”. The deal complements one signed with Socios.com to expand their NFT operation, the club said.

Barcelona’s attempts to establish themselves once again as a force in La Liga and the Champions League have seen the heavily indebted Catalans sell off various shares in potential future earnings.

See Sport
Differently

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership

Become a Member

The club’s key asset is its massive fan base, and this latest deal for the sale of NFTs and derivatives makes for a quick fix.

– © AFP 2022

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie