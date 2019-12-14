Barcelona slip up ahead of El Clasico with draw against Real Sociedad

BARCELONA SUFFERED A potentially costly slip-up ahead of Wednesday’s Clasico as they were held to a 2-2 draw at Real Sociedad.

Luis Suarez scored one goal and made another as Ernesto Valverde’s men, who had won their previous six games in all competitions, came from behind to lead at Anoeta.

However, Alexander Isak’s 62nd-minute strike earned fourth-placed Sociedad a deserved share of the spoils, meaning Real Madrid now have the chance to move two points clear at the top of LaLiga with victory at Valencia on Sunday.

Barca could have few complaints about their failure to win, having been outplayed for large parts of an entertaining contest, and the champions will know they must deliver an improved display against Madrid in their next match.

What does it mean? Sociedad well worth a point but left to rue defensive lapses

There is a reason Sociedad came into this game sitting fourth in the table. The Basque side showed plenty of attacking verve as they capitalised on a below-par Barca showing. Had the hosts been more switched on at the back, they would have been able to celebrate a glorious triumph.

Odegaard a constant threat

Madrid loanee Odegaard is enjoying a fine season and the young midfielder was a lively and creative presence throughout this match. All that was missing was the end product as the youngster repeatedly found himself in promising positions without capitalising.

Busquets struggles but still makes an impact

Busquets was regularly bypassed as Sociedad played through Barca all too easily in the first half, with Odegaard and Oyarzabal repeatedly exploiting space in front of the visitors’ back four. However, the experienced midfielder did show his enduring class with a glorious pass in the build-up to Suarez’s goal.

What’s next?

Barca move on to the small matter of a home Clasico against Real Madrid on Wednesday, the game having been initially postponed due to political unrest in Catalonia. Sociedad are in Copa del Rey action at Tercera Division side Becerril Campos on Thursday.