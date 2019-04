Messi wheels away after scoring for Barcelona.

LIONEL MESSI CLINCHED an eighth La Liga title for Barcelona in 11 seasons on Saturday as he scored the only goal in a 1-0 win over Levante.

The Argentine star struck his league-leading 34th goal of the campaign after coming off the bench for the second half to help Barca wrap up the title with three games remaining.

It is the Catalan club’s 26th league title — second in Spain to Real Madrid’s record of 33.

