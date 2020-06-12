Beauden Barrett to make Blues debut at 15 as Savea returns for Hurricanes

ALL BLACKS PLAYMAKER Beauden Barrett has been named at fullback for his Blues debut in Sunday’s Super Rugby Aotearoa clash with the Hurricanes at Eden Park [KO 4.35am, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action - repeated on Sky Sports Action at 10am and 2pm].

The 29-year-old makes his long-awaited return from his post-World Cup sabbatical against his former team in the Hurricanes.

Barrett is back for his Blues debut. Source: Photosport/Andrew Cornaga/INPHO

Barrett will wear the 15 shirt, with Otere Black at out-half for Leon McDonald’s side. Dan Carter is not in the matchday squad after only recently joining the Blues as injury cover.

The Hurricanes, meanwhile, have welcomed back Ardie Savea from the knee injury he suffered at last year’s World Cup. The explosive back row has been named on the bench as part of a 6/2 split for Jason Holland’s team on Sunday.

The Hurricanes will be co-captained by All Blacks hooker Dane Coles and scrum-half TJ Perenara, while jackal machine Du’Plessis Kirifi is one to watch in the back row. Powerhouse backs Ben Lam and Ngani Laumape will be important players too, although Jordie Barrett is missing through injury.

Ardie Savea has been out injured since the World Cup. Source: Photosport/Elias Rodriguez/INPHO

The Blues, meanwhile, are captained by All Blacks lock Patrick Tuipulotu and feature the extremely promising Hoskins Sotutu at number eight. TJ Faiane and Rieko Ioane continue the centre combination that was strong earlier this year in Super Rugby, while wing pair Caleb Clarke and Mark Telea will be difficult to stop.

All eyes will be on fullback Barrett, however, as the two-time World Rugby player of the year makes his comeback to the game.

Blues:

15. Beauden Barrett

14. Mark Telea

13. Rieko Ioane

12. TJ Faiane

11. Caleb Clarke

10. Otere Black

9. Sam Nock

1. Alex Hodgman

2. James Parsons

3. Ofa Tu’ungafasi

4. Patrick Tuipulotu

5. Josh Goodhue

6. Tom Robinson

7. Blake Gibson

8. Hoskins Sotutu

Replacements:

16. Kurt Eklund

17. Ezekiel Lindenmuth

18. Marcel Renata

19. Gerard Cowley-Tuioti

20. Dalton Papalii

21. Finlay Christie

22. Harry Plummer

23. Matt Duffie

Hurricanes:

15. Chase Tiatia

14. Wes Goosen

13. Vince Aso

12. Ngani Laumape

11. Ben Lam

10. Jackson Garden-Bachop

9. TJ Perenara (co-captain)

1. Fraser Armstrong

2. Dane Coles (co-captain)

3. Tyrel Lomax

4. James Blackwell

5. Scott Scrafton

6. Reed Prinsep

7. Du’Plessis Kirifi

8. Gareth Evans

Replacements:

16. Asafo Aumua

17. Tevita Mafileo

18. Alex Fidow

19. Isaia Walker-Leawere

20. Vaea Fifita

21. Ardie Savea

22. Jamie Booth

23. Billy Proctor