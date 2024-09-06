Advertisement
Barry McClements. Giorgio Scala/INPHO
Paralympics 2024

Barry McClements through to 100m butterfly final

22-year-old finished third in his heat with the final at 5.35pm.
10.07am, 6 Sep 2024
BARRY McCLEMENTS IS through the final of the 100m butterfly after finishing third in his heat this morning. 

Clements, 22, finished the heat in 1:01.85, a little slower than his personal best of 1:01.39. Timothy Hodge of Australia won the heat. 

The final at La Defense Arena takes place at 5.35pm. It will be McClements’ second final of the Games after he finished eighth in the 100m backstroke earlier in the week.  

“That felt good,” he told RTÉ Sport this morning. “There were no technical issues, the start and turn was good.

“I maybe got caught out in the first couple of strokes and tied up in the last 15 metres but that will be corrected tonight so I’m happy enough.

“My front end speed isn’t as fast as the other guys, I always bring it back.

“At the Europeans I turned fifth at the wall and finished third, so my back end speed I’m able to bring it back a bit more than the other guys.

“That’s my second fastest morning swim ever, so hopefully a PB tonight.”

Author
Ronan Early
