McClements finishes fifth in 100m butterfly final at Paralympics

BARRY MCCLEMENTS HAD to settle for a fifth place finish this evening in the final of 100m butterfly S9 at the Paralympics.
McClements finished in a time of 1:01.24 in his race at the La Défense Arena in Paris.
Italyis Simone Barlaam took gold in 57.99 seconds, setting a new European Record in the process.
Australia’s Timothy Hodge was the silver medal winner in 1:00.03, while his country compatriot took bronze as Lewis Bishop was home in 1:01.08.
Italy’s Federico Morlacchi just finished ahead of McClements in fourth place in 1:01.10.
