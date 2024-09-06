Advertisement
Barry McClements (file photo). Giorgio Scala/INPHO
Swimming

McClements finishes fifth in 100m butterfly final at Paralympics

McClements finished in a time of 1:01.24 in his race at the La Défense Arena.
6.08pm, 6 Sep 2024
BARRY MCCLEMENTS HAD to settle for a fifth place finish this evening in the final of 100m butterfly S9 at the Paralympics.

McClements finished in a time of 1:01.24 in his race at the La Défense Arena in Paris.

Italyis Simone Barlaam took gold in 57.99 seconds, setting a new European Record in the process.

Australia’s Timothy Hodge was the silver medal winner in 1:00.03, while his country compatriot took bronze as Lewis Bishop was home in 1:01.08.

Italy’s Federico Morlacchi just finished ahead of McClements in fourth place in 1:01.10.

More to follow…

