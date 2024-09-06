McClements finishes fifth in 100m butterfly final at Paralympics

BARRY MCCLEMENTS HAD to settle for a fifth place finish this evening in the final of 100m butterfly S9 at the Paralympics.

McClements finished in a time of 1:01.24 in his race at the La Défense Arena in Paris.

Italyis Simone Barlaam took gold in 57.99 seconds, setting a new European Record in the process.

Australia’s Timothy Hodge was the silver medal winner in 1:00.03, while his country compatriot took bronze as Lewis Bishop was home in 1:01.08.

Italy’s Federico Morlacchi just finished ahead of McClements in fourth place in 1:01.10.

