Three-goal Mayo advance to Connacht minor final as Waterford hurlers reach Munster decider

Mayo had another goal in the first half and it came at a crucial time as Galway were 0-8 0-3 in front before Oran Murphy lifted a green flag. Only one point separated the sides at at half-time.

Galway got the first two points of the second half to go three clear before Carey pointed to keep Mayo in touch. Galway edged ahead again but a two-pointer from Conor Hession left just the minimum between the teams.

It was all square at 1-10 to 0-13 when Carey struck for Mayo’s second goal in the 52nd minute. Neary’s effort to the net four minutes from time pushed Mayo five in front, and paved the way to victory.

Meanwhile, the Waterford minor hurlers set up a Munster final meeting with Cork after producing a strong finish this evening against Clare.

A vital goal from Cormac Spain helped nudge Waterford into the ascendancy in the 55th minute with further points from Caoilinn Reville, Caoilinn Reville and Spain leaving six points between the sides before the final whistle.

Cork were also in action this evening, securing an eight-point win over Tipperary to prepare for the final on Friday, 16 May with a 100% record in their round-robin campaign.

Goals from Sam Ring and Seán Coughlan combined with Craig O’Sullivan’s 10 points helped push Cork to a comfortable win. The hosts were seven points clear at half-time before Tipperary attempted a second-half comeback after a Tommy O’Meara goal in the first two minutes left four points between the teams.

But Coughlan’s 50th minute goal put daylight between the sides again as the game petered out to an obvious conclusion.

