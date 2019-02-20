This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
A bodhrán will be mascot for this year's Uefa U17 European Championships

The tournament takes place around Ireland in May.

By Ben Blake Wednesday 20 Feb 2019, 2:26 PM
58 minutes ago 1,127 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/4503689

WITH THE UEFA U17 European Championships being hosted by Ireland this year, the tournament’s official mascot was unveiled today. 

And what could be more Irish than a bodhrán…

UEFA U17 European Championships Mascot Launch Barry the Bodhrán with competition winner Clara Hogan from Wexford. Source: Stephen McCarthy/SPORTSFILE

Holding his tipper and complete with shamrocks on each cheek, Barry was on show at Tallaght Stadium alongside the trophy and Ireland U17 boss Colin O’Brien. 

11-year-old Clara Hogan of Scoil Mhuire, Barntown, County Wexford, whose mascot design won a nationwide competition eligible to fifth and sixth class students, was also present.

UEFA U17 European Championships Mascot Launch Alongside Ireland U17 manager Colin O'Brien and the trophy. Source: Stephen McCarthy/SPORTSFILE

The championships are being held in Dublin, Longford and Waterford between 3-19 May.

Having been controversially knocked out by the Netherlands at the quarter-final stage of last year’s competition, the host nation will be aiming to go far this time around. 

