A bodhrán will be mascot for this year's Uefa U17 European Championships

WITH THE UEFA U17 European Championships being hosted by Ireland this year, the tournament’s official mascot was unveiled today.

And what could be more Irish than a bodhrán…

Barry the Bodhrán with competition winner Clara Hogan from Wexford. Source: Stephen McCarthy/SPORTSFILE

Holding his tipper and complete with shamrocks on each cheek, Barry was on show at Tallaght Stadium alongside the trophy and Ireland U17 boss Colin O’Brien.

11-year-old Clara Hogan of Scoil Mhuire, Barntown, County Wexford, whose mascot design won a nationwide competition eligible to fifth and sixth class students, was also present.

Alongside Ireland U17 manager Colin O'Brien and the trophy. Source: Stephen McCarthy/SPORTSFILE

The championships are being held in Dublin, Longford and Waterford between 3-19 May.

Having been controversially knocked out by the Netherlands at the quarter-final stage of last year’s competition, the host nation will be aiming to go far this time around.

