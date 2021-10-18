Basketball Ireland appoint former Six Nations boss Feehan as new chief executive

BASKETBALL IRELAND HAS announced John Feehan as its new chief executive.

Feehan comes into the job with vast experience, having spent 16 years as CEO of the Six Nations and the British & Irish Lions, as well as four years as Pro12 (now the URC) chief executive.

Taking up the position on 15 November, he replaces Bernard O’Byrne, who stepped down from his role in July following an “unacceptable” social media post which referred to a penalty decision for England at Euro 2020 as “Black Dives Matter”.

“I’m really excited to get started with Basketball Ireland,” Feehan said. “Basketball has seen an upsurge in popularity in Ireland over the last number of years and I’m eager to continue to help unlock its full potential.

There is huge scope for growth, particularly given its key strengths – such as it being the most diverse and inclusive sport in the country, with not only a 50-50 gender balance, but also a wide base of support, when it comes to participation and engagement.

“I am determined to make an impact on the sport and I’ll be working hard with all the stakeholders within the game to achieve that.”

Basketball Ireland chairman Paul McDevitt added: “We’re delighted to have someone of the calibre of John Feehan to take over as our CEO. His commercial acumen, coupled with his proven and extensive track record in sports administration, make him a natural fit for the job.

“I really feel that with John at the helm it will herald an exciting time for basketball. He has demonstrated a huge hunger to take on the role and has impressed us with his ambitious plans.”

