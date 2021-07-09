Basketball Ireland CEO apologises for Raheem Sterling penalty comment

BERNARD O’BYRNE, the CEO of Basketball Ireland, has apologised for a comment made on social media following England’s Euro 2020 win over Denmark.

O’Byrne posted “Black Dives Matter” in reference to the decision to award a penalty for a foul on Raheem Sterling, which led to England’s winning goal.

The comment on Facebook, which was made from his personal account, has since been deleted.

“My choice of words commenting on a penalty incident were not thought out,” said O’Byrne, who was chief executive of the FAI in the 1990s and early 2000s.

“It was an error of judgement and I wholeheartly [sic] apologise for the comments.”

In a statement issued on Thursday evening, Basketball Ireland said: “Basketball Ireland CEO Bernard O’Byrne has deleted a recent social media post, which made reference to an incident at Euro 2020. The comment was made from his personal account.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

“Basketball Ireland would like to stress its ongoing commitment to inclusion and basketball’s diverse community, which has been led by Mr O’Byrne in recent years.”

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Bernard Jackman, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey discuss whether or not the Lions’ tour of South Africa should really be going ahead, the new faces in Andy Farrell’s Ireland team, and Luke Carty’s return in stars and stripes.