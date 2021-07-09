Membership : Access or Sign Up
Friday 9 July 2021
Basketball Ireland CEO apologises for Raheem Sterling penalty comment

Bernard O’Byrne apologises for ‘an error of judgement’.

By Niall Kelly Friday 9 Jul 2021
Bernard O'Byrne.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

BERNARD O’BYRNE, the CEO of Basketball Ireland, has apologised for a comment made on social media following England’s Euro 2020 win over Denmark.

O’Byrne posted “Black Dives Matter” in reference to the decision to award a penalty for a foul on Raheem Sterling, which led to England’s winning goal.

The comment on Facebook, which was made from his personal account, has since been deleted.

“My choice of words commenting on a penalty incident were not thought out,” said O’Byrne, who was chief executive of the FAI in the 1990s and early 2000s.

“It was an error of judgement and I wholeheartly [sic] apologise for the comments.”

In a statement issued on Thursday evening, Basketball Ireland said: “Basketball Ireland CEO Bernard O’Byrne has deleted a recent social media post, which made reference to an incident at Euro 2020. The comment was made from his personal account.

“Basketball Ireland would like to stress its ongoing commitment to inclusion and basketball’s diverse community, which has been led by Mr O’Byrne in recent years.”


