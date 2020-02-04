This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Basketball Ireland lash out at Government's 'double standards' over FAI's €30 million rescue package

Citing their own financial difficulties in 2008, when they were fined for unexpected debts of €1.5m, Basketball Ireland chiefs insist the State turned its back during their ‘darkest time’

By David Sneyd Tuesday 4 Feb 2020, 12:16 PM
Basketball Ireland Secretary General, Bernard O’Byrne.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Basketball Ireland Secretary General, Bernard O’Byrne.
Basketball Ireland Secretary General, Bernard O’Byrne.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

THE BOARD OF Basketball Ireland has accused the Government of ‘double standards’ after signing off on a rescue package worth €30 million for the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) last week.

Citing their own financial difficulties in 2008, when they were fined for unexpected debts debts of €1.5m, Basketball Ireland chiefs have lashed out at the lack of State support during what they described as their ‘darkest time’.

Basketball Ireland were forced to suspend their international programmes as they sought to reduce their debt, while half of their employees were made redundant and a levy placed on members to help get out of the red.

Basketball Ireland was also deemed ineligible for the Capital Sports Programme for five years until this had been achieved, a requirement not sought of the FAI.

“The basketball community in Ireland has been following with interest the announcement surrounding another major sports body, which has benefited from a funding agreement in recent days to allow it time and resources to recover from financial difficulties,” the statement read.

While we wish those involved in that sport the very best in navigating their way through what will undoubtedly be a difficult few years to come, the Board wishes to express the frustration of many basketball enthusiasts in our 300,000+ strong community, as it would appear that double standards may be at play for sports that fall outside what are considered the popular sports.”

It continued: “In 2008, when Basketball Ireland ran into financial difficulties, we found ourselves with an unexpected black hole of debt and financial penalties totalling €1.5 million. At our darkest time, a similar agreement to that which was awarded last week would have considerably changed the trajectory of Basketball Ireland, and would have proven to be a lifeline.

“Instead, the organisation entered a difficult period with no financial assistance and was forced to call an immediate halt to our international team programmes, thus damaging the career prospects of a large number of underage players.

The Government imposed a significant fine on us, which served to worsen our financial position. A significant grant, which had been approved for the refurbishment of the National Basketball Arena, was abruptly withdrawn and never reinstated.”

Pointing to the progress that they have made since, Basketball Ireland added: “The Board  calls upon all political parties and candidates currently looking for support from the large basketball community around Ireland to commit to meeting with our representatives as soon as a new government is formed, in order to listen to our case for a fresh look at our funding to help us administer and promote our sport to help it progress even further.”

