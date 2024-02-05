Basketball Ireland reiterates stance on decision to play Israel

BASKETBALL IRELAND HAVE reiterated their stance on the decision to play Israel in this week’s FIBA Women’s EuroBasket 2025 Qualifier.

As head coach James Weldon named his 12-strong squad for Thursday’s fixture against Israel in Latvia, Basketball Ireland CEO John Feehan addressed the situation once again.

“The game has received a high degree of publicity due to the opposition we face on Thursday and the strength of feeling around the fixture,” Feehan said.

Advertisement

“As we have previously stated, we’re all very concerned about events in Gaza and are extremely sympathetic to the dreadful situation that people are having to deal with.

“Basketball Ireland is obliged to play this fixture, because the ramifications of not doing so would be ruinous to the women’s international programme, as boycotting these games with Israel would lead to huge fines from FIBA of up to €180,000, along with an effective five-year ban for the team.

“I’d like to praise James Weldon, his staff and the players who’ve had to deal with off-court issues in the lead-up, but remain focused on putting in a performance on Thursday, as they target a win.”

Former Dublin Gaelic footballer and Irish basketball player Michael Darragh McAuley is part of the Irish Sport for Palestine group that last week made a public appeal for Basketball Ireland to boycott the fixture.

The game was originally due to take place in Israel on 9 November 2023, but was postponed due to the conflict in the region and later rescheduled for a neutral venue in Riga on 8 February 2024.

At least 27,365 people have been killed by Israel’s military campaign in response to the Hamas attacks of 7 October 2023, according to the health ministry in the Gaza Strip.

Weldon has included three uncapped players in his squad: 17-year-old Grace Prenter of Trinity Meteors, Ulster University’s Alex Mulligan and The Address UCC Glanmire’s Amy Dooley.

Ireland are without captain Edel Thornton, who recently sustained an ACL injury.

Ireland squad:

Amy Dooley (The Address UCC Glanmire), Bridget Herlihy (Ensio Lugo, Spain), Alex Mulligan (Ulster University), Kara McCleane (University of Galway Mystics), Grace Prenter (Trinity Meteors), Kate Hickey (SETU Waterford Wildcats), Sarah Hickey (SETU Waterford Wildcats), Lauryn Homan (Gurranabraher Credit Union Brunell), Abigail Rafferty (Ulster University), Annalise Murphy (The Address UCC Glanmire), Sorcha Tiernan (FloMAX Liffey Celtics), Áine O’Connor (FloMAX Liffey Celtics).