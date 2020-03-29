This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
England lock Ewels slams report suggesting Bath players revolted over pay cuts

Sunday’s edition of The Rugby Paper suggested Bath players were planning to reject the request.

By The42 Team Sunday 29 Mar 2020, 5:05 PM
39 minutes ago 657 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5061297
Bath's Charlie Ewels during an England training session.
Image: PA
Bath's Charlie Ewels during an England training session.
Bath's Charlie Ewels during an England training session.
Image: PA

BATH CAPTAIN CHARLIE Ewels has slammed reports suggesting the club’s players revolted after being asked to take a pay cut due to financial pressures caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this week, chief executive Tarquin McDonald announced Bath had asked players and staff to take a 25% cut, with several other Premiership sides taking similar measures.

Sunday’s edition of The Rugby Paper suggested Bath players were planning to reject the request, something England lock Ewels rejected.

“You might have seen the front page of The Rugby Paper today and if you did, given what we are all experiencing at this time, it would be fair if you felt a sense of disbelief or even disgrace at the headline which reads ‘Bath stars revolt over pay cuts’,” Ewels wrote in an open letter to Bath supporters.
As captain of our club, I can categorically say that these reports are not true, and as a playing group, we are not in revolt against our club.

“In fact, it’s quite the opposite, we wish to work with the club through this extremely challenging time so we can get back to where we all want to be, playing rugby at the Rec again.  

“Everyone at Bath Rugby is committed to working through this together, and the players within the squad that I am fortunate enough to serve as captain are no different. We play rugby for a living and we understand that if we are not playing games, then there is no money coming in. It is a difficult time for everyone at the club, however, we are all on this journey together.

“We as players understand everything happening across the globe is having a huge impact, and that impact is reaching far beyond us.

I can say that I 100% support the principle of the pay cuts, as do the majority of players at the club, believing they are what is right to guide the club through this tough period.

“Like players at all other clubs, we have been guided by the advice of our union the RPA during this hugely uncertain time. We are seeking answers to some specific questions regarding players on lower salaries and players coming to the end of their contracts.

“However, we are discussing these questions openly and transparently with Stuart [Hooper, director of rugby] and Tarquin and I know we will find the right answers in due course. We will do what is right for the future of our people, our club and our game.” 

