Holders Bayern survive late scare to see off Hoffenheim and reach last eight

ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI AND Thomas Muller impressed but Bayern Munich made hard work of beating Hoffenheim 4-3 to reach the DFB-Pokal quarter-finals.

Holders Bayern appeared to be cruising into the last eight when Lewandowski put them 3-1 up at half-time on Wednesday, yet a lacklustre second-half showing gave Hoffenheim – who had taken the lead through Jerome Boateng’s own goal – unexpected hope.

Bayern had quickly levelled when Benjamin Hubner put through his own goal before Muller – who had a hand in all three of the hosts’ first-half goals – nosed them ahead.

Lewandowski’s second made it 4-1 with 10 minutes to go before Munas Dabbur’s late double set up the possibility of unlikely comeback that just fell short as Bayern ultimately did enough to book their progress.

Bayern thought they had the lead in the fifth minute, yet Muller had strayed marginally offside before he teed up Lewandowski and, against the run of play, the hosts were behind when Boateng sliced in Ihlas Bebou’s strike.

But Hoffenheim’s lead was short-lived as Hubner, under pressure from Muller, was only able to turn Alphonso Davies’ cross into his own net.

The turnaround was complete in the 20th minute, Muller sending a nonchalant side-foot volley beyond Philipp Pentke, who then made outstanding stops to deny Lewandowski and Serge Gnabry.

Lewandowski would not be denied again, though, heading into an empty net after Muller forced Pentke into a poor punch.

Pentke did well to prevent Lewandowski doubling his tally five minutes after the break, before Muller squandered a golden chance to get his second.

Steven Zuber had a goal disallowed for the visitors and Bayern extended the lead when Lewandowski headed in Joshua Kimmich’s corner with 10 minutes remaining.

Sloppy Bayern defending gifted Dabbur his first as he dinked over Manuel Neuer and the substitute striker tapped home the rebound after Benjamin Pavard sliced Pavel Kaderabek’s cross against the left post in the second minute of injury time to add to Bayern’s nerves.

The hosts just about saw it out, though, to put their names into the hat for the last eight.

The Bundesliga’s top two face off when Bayern host RB Leipzig on Sunday.

- Omni