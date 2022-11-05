Choupo-Moting double sends Bayern top after 'wild' win at Hertha

TWO GOALS IN one first-half minute from striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting carried Bayern Munich to a “wild” 3-2 victory away at Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga.

Bayern, who led 3-0 at one point in the first half, endured a nervy final few minutes in the German capital, with French defender Dayot Upamecano appearing to handball in injury time as Hertha pushed for a late equaliser.

Referee Bastian Dankert decided against going to the video, helping Bayern to their eighth straight win in all competitions.

Bayern manager Julian Nagelsmann said the final score was an accurate reflection of the match.

“It was a wild game. We led 3-0 but didn’t have many clear chances – (our) lead was a bit too high in general,” Nagelsmann told Germany’s SID network.

“In the end we threw everything in. It was a game you have to win.”

Nagelsmann told the post-match press conference that Canadian defender Alphonso Davies, who needed to be subbed off during the game, had picked up “at least a torn muscle” and needed further scans, throwing doubt on the 22-year-old’s World Cup chances with Canada.

Hertha manager Sandro Schwarz praised his side for “chipping away at a result”, but said “it is annoying we couldn’t take at least a point.”

Teenage forward Jamal Musiala had put Bayern in front after just 12 minutes, before the quick-fire double from Choupo-Moting looked to have the visitors in pole position.

A 40th-minute volley from Dodi Lukebakio, who has now scored more goals against Bayern than any other Bundesliga player other than Borussia Dortmund veteran Marco Reus, saw Hertha pull one back, before Davie Selke scored a 45th-minute penalty.

Bayern will sit in the familiar top spot on the Bundesliga table for at least 24 hours. Union Berlin can go back into the lead when they take on Leverkusen on Sunday.

- Man-of-the-match -

Borussia Dortmund’s teenage striker Youssouffa Moukoko may have won himself a spot in Germany’s World Cup squad with two goals as his side romped to a 3-0 home win over Bochum.

Moukoko, 17, opened the scoring after just eight minutes with a stunning solo goal, winning the ball from Bochum’s Ukrainian defender Ivan Ordets before curling in a shot from the penalty arc.

Another teenager, American Gio Reyna scored Dortmund’s second, converting his first ever Bundesliga penalty in the 12th minute after Dutch forward Donyell Malen was brought down in the box.