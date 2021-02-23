Bayern Munich thrash Lazio in Champions League last 16, first leg

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE HOLDERS Bayern Munich thrashed Lazio 4-1 in Rome on Tuesday in their last-16 first leg to put one foot in the quarter-finals.

The six-time winners powered to victory at the Stadio Olimpico as Robert Lewandowski, 17-year-old English midfielder Jamal Musiala and Leroy Sane all scored in the first half.

Lazio defender Francesco Acerbi put through his own net to give Bayern a fourth away goal, and although Joaquin Correa pulled one back, Lazio have a mountain to climb in the return game on March 17.

More to follow…

© – AFP, 2021

