Dublin: 19°C Thursday 9 June 2022
Bazunu and Keane recognised by peers in League One but McClean and Ogbene miss out

The Wigan forward scored 26 goals to help push the Latics to the title, finishing two points ahead of Rotherham, but there was no place for teammate James McClean.

By The42 Team Thursday 9 Jun 2022, 8:56 PM
Wigan's Will Keane.
Image: PA
Image: PA

IRELAND DUO GAVIN Bazunu and Will Keane have been rewarded for impressive campaigns with places in the the PFA League One team of the year.

The Wigan Athletic forward scored 26 goals to help push the Latics to the top, finishing two points ahead of Rotherham, but there was no place for teammate James McClean or title rival Chiedozie Ogbene.

Bazunu, who spent the season on loan with Portsmouth from Manchester City, has also been recognised after keeping 17 clean sheets at Fratton Park, and that consistency has sped up his departure from the Etihad Stadium with a £10 million move to Southampton edging closer.

Wigan defender Jack Whatmough has also been recognised by his peers and voted into the divisional team, as has Rotherham centre-back Michael Ihiekwe.

Sunderland’s Ross Stewart scored 24 goals – including one in the play-off final at Wembley to help the Black Cats secure promotion with a 2-0 victory over Wycombe – and also makes the XI.

MK Dons finished third, just a point off automatic promotion, but lost in the semi-finals to Wycombe, with defender Harry Darling and midfielder Scott Twine both named in the PFA line-up.

Bolton defender Ricardo Santo, Sheffield Wednesday captain Barry Bannan, Oxford midfielder Cameron Brannagan and Morecombe’s 23-goal frontman Cole Stockton complete the League One team of the year.

