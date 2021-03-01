BE PART OF THE TEAM

'In my car crying. Hope you're happy' - BBC reporter abuse controversy prompts calls for change

Sonja McLaughlin was targeted following Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations game between Wales and England.

By Press Association Monday 1 Mar 2021, 5:46 PM
1 hour ago
https://the42.ie/5369161
BBC's Sonja McLaughlan (file pic).
Image: Mike Egerton
Image: Mike Egerton

TELEVISION RUGBY reporter Lauren Jenkins says that social media users must be made to confirm their identity after the BBC’s Sonja McLaughlan was subjected to online abuse following Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations game between Wales and England.

England Rugby and the Welsh Rugby Union have sent support to McLaughlan, who described how she had been reduced to tears by abuse on social media after her post-match interviews that included questions to England captain Owen Farrell and head coach Eddie Jones.

The Principality Stadium clash, won 40-24 by Wales, was dominated by two controversial refereeing decisions.

And Jenkins, who works as a freelance reporter and presenter for the BBC, Premier Sports and Welsh channel S4C, says social media anonymity can no longer be allowed to happen.

“For me, the only way is getting users to confirm their identity,” Jenkins told the PA news agency.

“The sad thing is that calls for identity verification have been around for years and we don’t seem to be getting any closer to that.

“But it is a multi-layered issue. Some predict that could discriminate against the poorest in society. I think around a billion people don’t have official identification. 

“I would say I limit my (social media) use these days. I think twice about tweeting things and probably am less controversial than I would be in person because I can’t be bothered to entertain the responses.

“Twitter can be a really awful beast sometimes and no-one should ever be reduced to tears for doing their job.

“It can actually be quite a lonely job at times. In this environment you are often alone watching the match and yet suddenly part of a million different households with just a few minutes to cover what was a ridiculously-eventful match.

“It is unbelievably tough and Sonja has years of experience. The thought that the very first thing she encounters after that is a wave of abuse is very sad.”

The Welsh Rugby Union, meanwhile has joined England Rugby in condemning social media abuse directed at England players and members of the media following Saturday’s encounter.

England prop Ellis Genge revealed he had been subjected to death threats after footage surfaced of him apparently neglecting to clap the victorious Welsh players off the pitch following a match that Wales won 40-24.

In a statement, the WRU said: “We are hugely disappointed and saddened by the social media abuse directed at opposition players and members of the media following the game at the weekend.

“As a rugby community, these individuals have let us all down. This has to stop. It is not acceptable.”

