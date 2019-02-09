This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Saturday 9 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Kerry's Beaufort crowned All-Ireland champions as Carey stars with 1-5 in Croke Park win

The Mid Kerry club were too strong for Sligo’s Easkey today.

By Jason O'Connor Saturday 9 Feb 2019, 4:38 PM
1 hour ago 4,943 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4485549
Liam Carey celebrates hitting the net for Beaufort.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Liam Carey celebrates hitting the net for Beaufort.
Liam Carey celebrates hitting the net for Beaufort.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Beaufort (Kerry) 3-17
Easkey (Sligo) 0-5

Jason O’Connor reports from Croke Park

BEAUFORT WERE CROWNED the ninth Kerry winners of the AIB All-Ireland Junior club football Championship in convincing style this afternoon.

They became the fourth club from the six-club Mid Kerry district to win an All-Ireland club title as they pulverised the Easkey kick-out in the first-half to take a commanding 16-point lead at the break that would go on to become a 21-point winning margin in the end.

Easkey had most of the possession in the opening exchanges but did not score until the 13th minute through team captain Eugene Mullen. Beaufort registered 1-3 in the intervening period, Ronan Ferris scoring their first goal after reacting quickest to Fergal Hallissey’s fisted effort at a point coming off the post in the eighth minute.

Hallissey was the provider for the second as Ciaran Kennedy made it 2-3 to 0-1 in the 18th minute with Liam Carey becoming Beaufort’s third goal goalscorer before half-time to forge a 3-8 to 0-1 advantage.

Padraig Doona made it the full set for Beaufort in terms of their forwards all scoring as Easkey had to wait until the 50th minute through a Joe McHugh free and points from Kevin Duffy and substitutes Jack Scott and Jonathon Conway added to their meagre total.

Mike Breen was the main conductor of Beaufort’s win as Easkey found the Division One side in Kerry too much to handle. The victors join their neighbours Laune Rangers (senior, 1996), Milltown/Castlemaine (intermediate, 2012) and Glenbeigh/Glencar (junior, 2017) in winning All-Ireland club titles from one of the smaller districts in the Kingdom.

With a personal total of 1-5, Liam Carey was awarded the official man-of-the-match award.

Scorers for Beaufort: Liam Carey 1-5, Fergal Hallissey 0-5 (0-4f) Ronan Ferris and Ciaran Kennedy 1-1 each, Danny Healy 0-2, Padraig Doona, Nathan Breen, Niall O’Connor 0-1 each.

Scorers for Easkey: Eugene Mullen, Joe McHugh (0-1f), Kevin Duffy, Jack Scott and Jonathon Conway 0-1 each.

Beaufort

1. Michael Moriarty

2. Michael J O’Connor
3. Ger Hartnett
4. Seán Kelliher

5. Jeremiah O’Sullivan
6. Mike Breen
7. Jonathon Kissane

8. Nathan Breen
9. Ronan Murphy

10. Pádraig Doona
11. Liam Carey
12. Fergal Hallissey

20. Danny Healy
14. Ciaran Kennedy
15. Ronan Ferris

Subs

17. Cormac O’Connor for Kissane (17)
21. Dara Coffey for Healy (40)
23. James O’Reilly for O’Sullivan (40)
18. Padraig O’Sullivan for Nathan Breen (48)
13. Niall O’Connor for Ferris (49)
22. Ian McGuillycuddy for Breen (50)

Easkey

1. Shane Kilgannon

2. Ian Barrett
3. Noel McGuire
4. John Feeney

5. Éanna Moylan
6. Rory McHugh
7. James Lindsay

8. Eugen Mullen
9. Mikie Gordon

10. Dylan Sloyan
11. Joe McHugh
12. Emmet Healy

13. Andrew Kilcullen
14. Ryan McKenna
15. Kevin Duffy

Subs

19. Bernard Feeney for Lindsay (33)
28. Brendan McGrath for Kilcullen (36)
27. Jack Scott for Moylan (36)
22. Jonathon Conway for McKenna (48)
20. Hayden Gilroy for Sloyan (50)
17. Joseph Dunphy for Healy (55)

Referee: Paul Faloon (Down)

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Jason O'Connor
@The42GAA
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Schmidt hails Carbery's 'bravery' after steering Ireland to victory
    Schmidt hails Carbery's 'bravery' after steering Ireland to victory
    Ireland expect Johnny Sexton to 'bounce back quickly' after failing HIA
    How did you rate Ireland in their victory at Murrayfield?
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Ten teenagers, aged from 14 to 17, named as victims of Rio football club fire
    Ten teenagers, aged from 14 to 17, named as victims of Rio football club fire
    'I want to see him happy' - Chelsea boss uncertain over Hazard's future amid Real Madrid speculation
    Armagh and Sligo stars set to miss league games as bans are upheld
    IRELAND
    Schmidt's Ireland get Six Nations bid going with three-try win in Scotland
    Schmidt's Ireland get Six Nations bid going with three-try win in Scotland
    As it happened: Scotland v Ireland, Six Nations
    Schmidt's Ireland bid to get Six Nations campaign up and running in Edinburgh
    SCOTLAND
    Ireland Clubs claim Dalriada Cup after Donnybrook draw with Scotland
    Ireland Clubs claim Dalriada Cup after Donnybrook draw with Scotland
    Ireland U20s impress in Scotland to make it two from two in the Six Nations
    Toner to miss rest of Six Nations as O'Brien sits out Ireland's captain's run

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie