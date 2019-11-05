This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Episode 9 of the Behind The Lines podcast - featuring Donald McRae - is out now

The award-winning author is this week’s guest.

By The42 Team Tuesday 5 Nov 2019, 12:34 PM
1 hour ago 369 Views 1 Comment
Hugh McIlvanney’s report on the tragic boxer Johnny Owen was chosen for discussion by McRae.
IT’S THAT TIME of the week: another episode of Behind The Lines is available to The42 members.

If you are unaware of what we do: each edition features a lengthy interview with one of the best sportswriters in the English language, and ask them to bring along some of their favourite pieces of sportswriting to discuss.

To get access to our back catalogue along with this week’s episode, become a member of The42 for €5 per month – or just €42 for a full year – by following this link.

This week’s guest is one synonymous with great sportswriting in the UK – Donald McRae. Don has twice won the prestigious William Hill Sports Book of the Year award, and his latest book – In Sunshine or in Shadow: How Boxing Brought Hope in the Troubles – is shortlisted for this year’s award.

He has written 12 books in all, and has also conducted more than 2,500 interviews for the Guardian.

Don talks to us about his atypical route to sports journalism: born in apartheid South Africa, he moved to London in exile to escape a jail sentence for his unwillingness to serve military service back home.

He moved with ambitions of becoming a writer: hear him tell the tale of how that happened.

There are also some outstanding nuts-and-bolts tips on how to conduct and write a great interview, the kind of advice university courses charge thousands for.


Source: The42 Podcasts/SoundCloud

Enjoy the show, and if you have any feedback for us: email behindthelines@the42.ie or tweet @gcooney93. 

The42 Team

