Listen: Episode 2 of Behind The Lines with Rory Smith of The New York Times

Rory shared some great insights and stories from his career – beginning with his days as a showbiz writer in London.

By Gavin Cooney Tuesday 30 Jul 2019, 10:45 AM
49 minutes ago 425 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4745611

THE SECOND EPISODE of Behind The Lines, our sportswriting podcast, is available now to The42 members. 

If you’re new to the show, here’s how it works. 

Each episode will feature a lengthy chat with one of the best sportswriters working in the English language, and along with hearing a few stories from their career, we’ve also asked them to bring along and discuss some of their favourite pieces of sportswriting.

Members will get access to a brand new episode every second Tuesday, and to sign up for €5 per month – or just €42 for a full year – just follow this link.

Once you’ve signed up, we will email you with all of the details you need to start listening.

If you’ve already signed up – the show will already be in your podcast feed. 

Our guest on the second episode is Rory Smith, the Chief Soccer Correspondent for small-town regional newspaper, The New York Times. 

Along with giving great insight into what makes great writing and how to make it pay, Rory told us of how he chased Pete Doherty through London on a moped in his days as a showbiz writer, and how football writing then brought him into contact with something equally, miraculously alive – an actual zombie in Russia. 

Plus, he reveals the only footballer not to go up in his estimation after an interview. (Hint – Roy Keane signed him.)

Here’s a taster of our chat about one of Rory’s selections – a spectacular, blood-soaked book by Robert Andrew Powell called This Love is Not for Cowards. 


Source: The42 Podcasts/SoundCloud

Get in touch with the show – email behindthelines@the42.ie. 

