Wednesday 7 December 2022
Belgium’s Eden Hazard retires from international football

Hazard won 126 caps for his country.

36 minutes ago 978 Views 2 Comments
Belgium's Eden Hazard.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

EDEN HAZARD HAS announced his international retirement in the wake of Belgium’s group stage exit from the World Cup in Qatar.

The 31-year-old revealed the decision on his social media account less than a week after his side were eliminated following a goalless draw with Croatia.

Hazard, who made his Belgium debut as a 17-year-old in 2008, wrote: “A page turns today… thank you for your love.

“Thank you for your unparalleled support. Thank you for all this happiness shared since 2008. I have decided to put an end to my international career. The succession is ready. I will miss you”.

The Real Madrid winger earned 126 international caps, scoring 33 goals and captaining his country 56 times.

However, he played in a minor role during the World Cup campaign, coming on for the final three minutes in the match against the Croatians.

Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

