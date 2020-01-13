This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Irish Gold Cup winner returns as Grade 1 Leopardstown entries confirmed

The Dublin Racing Festival takes place on the weekend of 1-2 February.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 13 Jan 2020, 2:28 PM
Bellshill sees off Road To Respect in last year's Irish Gold Cup.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

LAST YEAR’S WINNER Bellshill and runner-up Road To Respect are both in line to return to contest this year’s Irish Gold Cup at Leopardstown.

The €250,000 standout event of the 2020 Dublin Racing Festival, which will be held on the weekend of 1-2 February, is set to race on the Sunday under the banner of new sponsors Paddy Power.

Willie Mullins saw Bellshill with Ruby Walsh on board triumph narrowly last year ahead of Road To Respect for Noel Meade and Sean Flanagan. Mullins could also call upon Kemboy and Cadmium as he chases an 11th victory in this race while Gordon Elliott’s has entered his leading challenger Delta Work, the Grade 1 Savills Chase winner at Leopardstown at Christmas.

There are 15 entries for the Gold Cup race overall including 2017 winner Sizing John, the Henry De Bromhead pair of Chris’s Dream and Balko Des Flos along with La Bague Au Roi for Warren Greatrex.

In total there are eight Grade 1 races at the festival with the Saturday highlight being the PCI Irish Champion Hurdle. The last three winners – Apple’s Jade, Supasundae and Petit Mouchoir are all entered – while Sharjah for Willie Mullins, Honeysuckle for Henry De Bromhead and Gordon Elliott’s Envoi Allen are other highly-rated prospects that could be in contention.

Envoi Allen is also entered for the Grade 1 Novice Hurdle on the opening day while other entries of note see Notebook go for the ERSG Arkle Novice Chase, Battleoverdoyen and Faugheen could contest the Flogas Novice Chase, Aspire Tower is in for the Spring Juvenile Hurdle and Min goes for three-in-a-row in the Ladbrokes Dublin Chase.

You can view the full list of entries here.

