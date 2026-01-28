'Ben is what we want as a leader': Healy extends contract until 2029

IRISH CYCLIST BEN Healy has signed a new contract to remain with EF Education-EasyPost until 2029.

Healy enjoyed a memorable 2025, winning a stage on the Tour de France and wearing the yellow jersey. He topped those brilliant performances on Le Tour by landing Ireland’s first world cycling medal in 30 years with World Championship bronze.

The 25-year-old says he wants to “lead by example” having committed his future to EF Education-EasyPost, the team he joined in 2022.

“Ben is what we want as a leader,” said EF Pro Cycling founder and CEO Jonathan Vaughters.

“He is thoughtful and always seeking to improve. Most importantly, he is always willing to risk. Our team has and always will be built on the outsider willing to take a chance. Ben is that.”

Healy spoke about the team and his ambition as he agreed fresh terms.

“I’m close mates with the guys on the team, and that creates an infectious atmosphere that brings everyone closer together,” said Healy, who won the award for most aggressive rider on the 2025 Tour de France as he finished ninth overall.

“It’s not just us guys, it’s everyone, all the staff. There’s not a race or a training camp you go to where you are disappointed to be there. It’s always good fun and the dinner table’s always a great laugh. We spend so many days on the road, so that is super important. It makes you work that bit harder for each other.”

The two-time Irish champion continued:

“I just need to continue being myself. I want to lead by example. I want to go about it how I always have done.

“I love the process of getting better. Coming out of the off season, after not riding my bike for a couple of weeks, I was so excited to get back into that process. I find it so rewarding. To be here in this position with the palmarès (results) that I have is something I’m super proud of. I have grown so much as a rider and really refined my craft. I’ve never lost the hunger for it.”