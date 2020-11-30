Glasgow make approach for promising Munster out-half Ben Healy

GLASGOW WARRIORS HAVE made an approach for promising Munster out-half Ben Healy, who has been in strong form for the Irish province early on his season.

The 21-year-old Tipperary man has impressed in the number 10 shirt for Johann van Graan’s side recently but is out of contract next summer.

The IRFU and the Irish provinces are still not entering any contract negotiations with players, with the union’s performance director, David Nucifora, today citing the financial uncertainty caused by Covid-19 as the reason for the hold-up.

The42 understands that Healy is Scottish-qualified through his family and is therefore of serious interest to Pro14 side Glasgow, who have offered him a senior deal that would naturally involve a big financial leap from his current academy contract.

It’s also understood that Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend views Healy as a player of real potential.

Healy played for Ireland up to U20 level but remains Scottish-qualified and has now been presented with a strong offer by Glasgow, with the lure of possible Test rugby with Scotland.

It means Healy faces a big decision just as his Munster career begins to pick up speed.

With the IRFU’s pause on any contract negotiations set to extend into January at least, the young out-half and many other Irish players are currently facing uncertainty.

While the provinces have been hit by the lack of gate receipts without fans at games and are facing their own financial worries, it’s also a frustrating time for them given their inability to make contract offers to players at this time.

Out-half Healy came through the ranks at Glenstal Abbey and captained the school to their first-ever Munster Schools Senior Cup title in 2018, earning a place in the Munster academy and going on to play club rugby with Garryowen.

He has had to be patient for chances at senior level with Munster but has featured six times in this 2020/21 campaign, making three starts at out-half and kicking the province to dramatic wins over the Scarlets and Edinburgh.

Munster fans are excited about Healy’s potential and will hope Irish rugby can hold onto the promising out-half despite the tempting offer from Scotland.