Boyle and Murphy extend deals with Connacht

CONNACHT HAVE ANNOUNCED that both Paul Boyle and Ben Murphy have signed contract extensions with the province.

Boyle came through the Connacht Academy and has made 103 appearances for the province to date, captaining the club on a number of occasions.

The backrower debuted in January 2018 against Munster and was Connacht’s Academy Player of the Year for the 2017/18 season.

Advertisement

Boyle, who was also capped by Ireland against the USA in 2021, has signed a two-year contract extension.

Scrum-half Murphy signed from Leinster last season and has scored four tries in his nine appearances for Connacht.

Ben Murphy. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Murphy’s new deal keeps him in Galway for the 2025/26 season.

Head coach Pete Wilkins said: “It’s a great boost to have both Paul and Ben commit their future to the club.

“They have been two of our in-form players this season, and they give you everything you look for in a back rower and scrum-half.

“Their best days are still ahead of them too, so I look forward to seeing them continue to go from strength to strength.”

Connacht are due to announce further contract extensions over the course of the week.