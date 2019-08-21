This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Wednesday 21 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Top 14 move confirmed for ex-Leinster centre Te'o to provide World Cup cover

The England international has signed for Toulon on a short-term deal.

By The42 Team Wednesday 21 Aug 2019, 8:38 PM
59 minutes ago 3,231 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4777002
Ben Te'o (file pic).
Image: David Davies
Ben Te'o (file pic).
Ben Te'o (file pic).
Image: David Davies

BEN TE’O HAS joined Toulon on a short-term deal after calling time on his spell with the Worcester Warriors.

The 32-year-old New Zealand-born England international left Worcester in April and was linked with a move to France at the time. He was not included in Eddie Jones’ 31-man squad for the upcoming World Cup.

Top 14 side Toulon have now signed the free agent, who will provide cover for players leaving the French club to take part in the World Cup, which runs until 20 September to 2 November.

The former Leinster player has signed for Toulon until November, with the club announcing the deal on Wednesday. The centre will undergo a medical on Friday.

An 18-time England international and two-time British and Irish Lion, Te’o joined Worcester in 2016, after spending two years at Leinster.

Toulon’s fellow Top 14 sides Racing 92 and 2018-19 champions Toulouse had also been credited with an interest in the former NRL star.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie