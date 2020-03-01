Benavidez comes up short in his latest bid to become a UFC champion

Deiveson Figueiredo (right) lands a punch on Joseph Benavidez. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

THE UFC FLYWEIGHT title will remain vacant for a little while longer after Deiveson Figueiredo won the headline bout at UFC Fight Night 169 in Norfolk, Virginia.

After dropping Joseph Benavidez (28-6) with a devastating straight right in the second round, Figueiredo (18-1) claimed a TKO win over his veteran American opponent.

The contest was originally scheduled as a flyweight title bout. However, following Figueiredo’s failure to make weight on Friday, only Benavidez was eligible to win the belt.

Benavidez tipped the scales at 124.5 pounds, but his Brazilian foe came in at 127.5 pounds – 2.5 pounds above the flyweight limit. As well as losing his shot at becoming a UFC champion, Figueiredo forfeited 30% of his purse to Benavidez.

The UFC flyweight title has been vacated by former two-weight champion Henry Cejudo, who’s set to focus his efforts on defending the bantamweight belt.

The result marks a third defeat in as many flyweight title bouts for 35-year-old Benavidez, who was twice beaten by former champion Demetrious Johnson.

UFC Fight Night 169

Deiveson Figueiredo def. Joseph Benavidez via TKO (punches) after 1:54 of round two

via TKO (punches) after 1:54 of round two Felicia Spencer def. Zarah Fairn via TKO (elbows and punches) after 3:37 of round one

via TKO (elbows and punches) after 3:37 of round one Magomed Ankalaev def. Ion Cuțelaba via TKO (punches and kicks) after 0:38 of round one

via TKO (punches and kicks) after 0:38 of round one Megan Anderson def. Norma Dumont via KO (punch) after 3:31 of round one

via KO (punch) after 3:31 of round one Grant Dawson def. Darrick Minner via submission (rear-naked choke) after 1:38 of round two

via submission (rear-naked choke) after 1:38 of round two Kyler Phillips def. Gabriel Silva via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) Brendan Allen def. Tom Breese via TKO (elbows and punches) after 4:47 of round one

via TKO (elbows and punches) after 4:47 of round one Marcin Tybura def. Sergey Spivak via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28) Luis Peña def. Steve Garcia via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) Jordan Griffin def. TJ Brown via technical submission (guillotine choke) after 3:38 of round two

via technical submission (guillotine choke) after 3:38 of round two Spike Carlyle def. Aalon Cruz via TKO (punches) after 1:25 of round one

via TKO (punches) after 1:25 of round one Sean Brady def. Ismail Naurdiev via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!