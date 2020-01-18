This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
And here is how the hosts Bentton will be lining out

15. Jayden Hayward
14. Angelo Esposito
13. Luca Morisi
12. Marco Zanon
11. Monty Ioane
10. Ian Keatley
9. Tito Tebaldi

1. Federico Zani
2. Hame Faiva
3. Simone Ferrari
4. Alessandro Zanni
5. Eli Snyman
6. Marco Barbini (captain)
7. Braam Steyn
8. Toa Halafihi

Replacements:

16. Tomas Baravalle
17. Nicola Quaglio
18. Cherif Traore
19. Ira Herbst
20. Giovanni Pettinelli
21. Marco Lazzaroni
22. Antonio Rizzi
23. Tommaso Benvenuti

Here’s how the Leinster team are named to line out 

15. Jordan Larmour
14. Dave Kearney
13. Garry Ringrose
12. Robbie Henshaw
11. James Lowe
10. Ross Byrne
9. Luke McGrath (captain)

1. Cian Healy
2. Sean Cronin
3. Andrew Porter
4. Devin Toner
5. James Ryan
6. Max Deegan
7. Josh van der Flier
8. Caelan Doris

Replacements:

16. James Tracy
17. Peter Dooley
18. Tadhg Furlong
19. Ross Molony
20. Rhys Ruddock
21. Jamison Gibson-Park
22. Ciarán Frawley
23. Rob Kearney

Another gorgeous day for some Champions Cup action.

Leinster are looking to secure the number one seeding for the quarter-finals with a victory in Italy today, as they take on Benetton.

Leo Cullen’s side go into this tie bolstered by the return of Ireland international James Ryan, who was sidelined with a calf injury.

We’ll have team line-ups for you in the next few minutes as we edge closer to the 1pm kick-off at Stadio di Monigo.

Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

