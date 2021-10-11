Membership : Access or Sign Up
Deschamps says 'improved' Benzema has matured after Nations League triumph

The Real Madrid forward had been banished from the French national team for over five years but was recalled ahead of Euro 2020.

By AFP Monday 11 Oct 2021, 12:24 PM
Benzema (right) celebrates Sunday's Nations League final win with Kylian Mbappé.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

DIDIER DESCHAMPS HEAPED praise on Karim Benzema after the once-exiled forward played a key role in France’s Nations League triumph.

Benzema scored France’s equaliser in a 2-1 win over Spain which handed the world champions the trophy, and Deschamps was delighted with his striker.

“Karim is a crucial player and he has proved over two matches that he has very obvious talent, it’s there for all to see,” Deschamps told reporters.

“He has improved in different areas, he’s clinical, he plays his part in the build-up.”

Real Madrid forward Benzema had been banished from the national team for over five years but was recalled by Deschamps ahead of Euro 2020.

He performed impressively in the Nations League Final Four in Italy, pulling a goal back with France two down in their 3-2 win over Belgium on Thursday and levelling the scores on Sunday night with a sumptuous curling shot just after Mikel Oyarzabal had put Spain ahead.

“From a personal perspective he’s no longer the same person, he’s matured.

“He’s been at the highest level for a long while now and I’m delighted he’s able to celebrate tonight with France.”

© – AFP, 2021

