Dublin: 7°C Sunday 10 October 2021
Mbappe scores controversial winner as France beat Spain to lift Nations League

Spain took the lead before Karim Benzema equalised with a curling screamer.

By AFP Sunday 10 Oct 2021, 9:50 PM
54 minutes ago 3,686 Views 3 Comments
France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring the winner.
Image: Luca Bruno
Image: Luca Bruno

FRANCE LIFTED THE Nations League on Sunday after coming from a goal down to beat Spain 2-1 in Milan.

Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappe struck to claim the title for world champions France after Mikel Oyarzabal put Spain ahead midway through the second half.

The win will ease some of the pain created by an early exit from Euro 2020 at the hands of Switzerland and highlighted just how powerful France are going forward.

Les Bleus came out on top of a match at the San Siro which came to life after Oyarzabal slid home the opener in the 64th minute.

As well as the two goals from their superstar attackers, France had other opportunities to score through Mbappe before a frantic finish in which Spain launched an assault on the French goal.

Didier Deschamps can thank Hugo Lloris the match didn’t go into extra-time after the France captain pulled off a fine stoppage time save to deny Yeremi Pino a late leveller.

Earlier Italy took third place after beating Belgium 2-1 in Turin through goals form Nicolo Barella and Domenico Berardi.

AFP

