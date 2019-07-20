This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Saturday 20 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Tomic fails with Wimbledon prize money appeal and receives ticking off

Grand slam board director Bill Babcock said there could be little justification for Bernard Tomic to be reimbursed.

By The42 Team Saturday 20 Jul 2019, 12:41 PM
1 hour ago 2,202 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4732522
World number 103 Bernard Tomic.
World number 103 Bernard Tomic.
World number 103 Bernard Tomic.

BERNARD TOMIC HAS failed to recoup the prize money he was docked at Wimbledon and the Australian was also hit with a verbal volley from the Grand Slam board.

Tomic had to hand back the £45,000 he was given for a 6-2 6-1 6-4 first-round thumping by Jo-Wilfried Tsonga at the All England Club this month due to a perceived lack of effort.

The world number 103 was dispatched by Tsonga in just 58 minutes – the shortest men’s singles match at SW19 in 15 years – but Tomic stressed afterwards he was trying.

Tomic challenged the decision to take his prize purse off him, but not only was he unsuccessful with that appeal, he was also given a ticking off. 

Two years ago, the 26-year-old was also fined $15,000 (£11,581) after admitting he was “bored” in an opening-round loss to Mischa Zverev in the grass-court major.

Grand slam board director Bill Babcock wrote in a verdict letter that was published by the New York Times: “A review of your historical record of misconduct at grand slams, never mind elsewhere, provides little justification for an adjustment.

“In your case, Bernard, I am sure you would agree there is no historical evidence to give comfort to the theory that you can reform your behaviour.”

Babcock added that Tomic will be refunded 25 per cent of his fine should he avoid a sanction in his next eight grand slam events.

However, Tomic intends to appeal the decision further, telling the New York Times: “I don’t care about this 25; I care about the right thing for players in the future.”

- Omni

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie