'Best day of my life,' says Liverpool's Mane, as Senegal declares national holiday after AFCON triumph

SENEGAL’S PRESIDENT Macky Sall declared Monday a public holiday to celebrate the national football team’s first ever African Cup of Nations crown following their victory against Egypt, public television announced.

Sall, who had been due to visit Comoros at the end of a trip that took in Egypt and Ethiopia, cancelled the last leg in order to welcome the triumphant Lions on their return to Dakar at 1300 GMT Monday, RTS said.

Led by Liverpool star Sadio Mane, Senegal overcame Mohamed Salah’s Egypt 4-2 in a penalty shoot-out at Sunday’s final in Cameroon. The game had finished goalless after extra time.

After two previous final defeats in 2002 and 2019, Senegal finally claimed their first Cup of Nations title.

The Lions will be decorated by Sall on Tuesday at the presidential palace in Dakar, RTS television said.

“The president of the republic declared Monday a public holiday, a paid day off, following the brilliant victory of the Lions,” RTS said, citing a presidential decree.

After years of underachievement, the country finally lived up to their billing as Africa’s outstanding team with victory in the Cup of Nations, even if they did it the hard way in the final.

Mane could have been the fall guy in his showdown with Salah after his seventh-minute penalty was saved at the Olembe Stadium in Yaounde.

However, after a turgid final finished 0-0 in extra time, he redeemed himself by converting the decisive spot-kick in the shoot-out which the Lions of Teranga won 4-2 before Egypt captain Salah had the chance to take his team’s last shot.

Advertisement

“You know what made the difference when I missed the first penalty? All my teammates came up to me and said ‘Who cares, we are a team, we win together and we lose together’,” Mane said.

He and his fellow Senegalese players had just burst into coach Aliou Cisse’s press conference, singing and dancing as they celebrated finally ending decades of disappointment.

Africa’s top-ranked national team and 20th in the world, Senegal lost the last Cup of Nations final in 2019, falling 1-0 to Algeria in Cairo, never recovering from a second-minute goal.

They also lost the 2002 final on penalties to Samuel Eto’o and Cameroon, a few months before becoming one of just three African teams to reach a World Cup quarter-final.

Cisse was captain then and coach in 2019. It is third time lucky for him, while Mane was one of four survivors from the last final to start against Egypt.

- Mane ‘living a dream’ -

“It’s the best day of my life, I think it’s the most important trophy of my life,” Mane said.

“I’m living a dream. I can’t believe it. The wait was long but finally we did it.We are all happy and proud to win this trophy.”

Senegal gained independence in 1960 but rarely qualified for the Cup of Nations over the next three decades and only emerged as a force with the 2002 side featuring Cisse and one-time Liverpool forward El Hadji Diouf.

“The Senegalese people have suffered a lot but I dedicate this trophy to Aliou Cisse. You can’t begin to understand what he has brought to Senegalese football. He deserves everything,” said Mane.

Mane, the 29-year-old former African footballer of the year, draws most of the attention but Senegal’s strength in depth is unique on the continent.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

- Mendy’s memorable year -

Their team in Sunday’s final also contained nine starters based in Europe’s big five leagues, including skipper Kalidou Koulibaly of Napoli, right-back Bouna Sarr of Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain duo Abdou Diallo and Idrissa Gana Gueye.

For Chelsea’s Edouard Mendy, the victory caps a remarkable nine months in which he also won the Uefa Champions League and the Fifa Best goalkeeper of the year award.

One of several members of Cisse’s squad born in France, Mendy is eligible to play for Senegal through his mother and featured at the 2019 AFCON only to lose his place because of injury.

The giant 29-year-old missed the beginning of his team’s adventure in Cameroon due to Covid-19 before reclaiming the gloves. His save from Egypt’s Mohanad Lasheen in Sunday’s shoot-out paved the way for Mane to win the title.

“We have been chasing this trophy for years and years,” he said.

“We have a mixture of young players and more experienced ones. We had a difficult start to the tournament when a lot of things went against us but we always had faith and got our reward.”

The celebrations will go on and on in Dakar and around Senegal, but Cisse’s players will quickly return to their clubs before regrouping at the end of March for a rematch with the Egyptians.

This time it will be a decisive two-legged play-off for a spot at the World Cup in Qatar later this year, as Senegal look to the double over Salah’s side.

– © AFP 2022