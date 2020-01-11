This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Saturday 11 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

US Open champion and Canadian teen star withdraws from Australian Open

Bianca Andreescu will not have the chance to secure back-to-back grand slams, withdrawing with a knee injury.

By The42 Team Saturday 11 Jan 2020, 11:09 AM
1 hour ago 1,582 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4961930
Bianca Andreescu at the China Open.
Bianca Andreescu at the China Open.
Bianca Andreescu at the China Open.

BIANCA ANDREESCU HAS withdrawn from the Australian Open because of a knee problem.

Andreescu sustained the injury at the WTA Finals in Shenzhen in October, from which she withdrew after retiring in her match with Karoliona Pliskova.

The Canadian, who stunned Serena Williams in the final of the 2019 US Open, explained that she and her doctors decided she had not made enough progress in her rehabilitation to play at the year’s first grand slam in Melbourne.

In a post on Twitter, the 19-year-old wrote: “Hey guys, just wanted to give you a little update on my knee rehab after I got injured at the WTA finals in Shenzhen.

My rehab is going well, I feel better and stronger every day but after discussing it with my team and following the recommendation of the doctors, the Australian Open is unfortunately too soon in my rehab process and I sadly will not be able to play in it this year.

“It was a very tough decision to make as I love to play in Melbourne but I have to respect the recuperation plan for my knee and body. I can’t wait to come back to Aus soon.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie