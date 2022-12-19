Biggest disappointment? Best goal? Our writers review the 2022 World Cup

Paul Fennessy

1. Highlight and lowlight of the tournament?

Highlight: Witnessing the sheer joy experienced by nations like Morocco and Japan — teams of whom not much was expected going into the tournament yet they still managed to shock traditional footballing superpowers like Spain and Germany in what was a tournament of several memorable upsets.

Lowlight: The self-important egotism of Gianni Infantino throughout the tournament from his ludicrous speech at the outset to his determination at the end to be the centre of attention as the trophy was being awarded to Argentina. It was a bad tournament in general for limelight-stealing politicians/celebrities and Fifa officials lacking backbone.

2. Player of the tournament?

It’s tempting to say Antoine Griezmann before the final and Kylian Mbappe based on Sunday alone, but really the only answer is Lionel Messi. Without him, Argentina would have crashed out at the group stages. He dragged a somewhat limited team to glory in a manner reminiscent of fellow Argentine legend Diego Maradona in 1986.

3. Biggest disappointment?

Spain. So much talent, which they demonstrated brilliantly in their opening 7-0 win over Costa Rica but the lack of a David Villa-level finisher up top ultimately proved their fatal flaw as they exited the tournament amid a toothless display against Morocco.

4. Favourite pundit?

Damien Duff. Always entertaining and insightful, plus as with all the best pundits, comes up with memorable and quotable lines such as Mbappe not being able to “lace the boots” of Messi in his prime.

5. Best goal?

At the risk of being accused of recency bias, it has to be Angel Di Maria’s goal in the World Cup final. It is bound to be remembered alongside the best passing goals at the tournament, such as Carlos Alberto’s famous effort against Italy in the 1970 final and Esteban Cambiasso’s similarly magnificent goal versus Serbia in the 2006 World Cup. Richarlison’s outrageous scissors kick also at Serbia’s expense is certainly worthy of an honourable mention.

6. Describe this World Cup in one sentence.

Tainted by migrant worker deaths and a host of other human rights violations.

David Sneyd

1. Highlight and lowlight of the tournament?

Highlight: Seeing Messi being held aloft by his teammates holding the World Cup trophy just like Maradona in 1986. A perfect, beautiful symmetry.

Lowlight: The chief executive of the competition, Nasser al-Khater, glibly stating that “death is a natural part of life — whether it’s at work, whether it’s in your sleep” after the death of a Filipino national who died in an accident while working at the Saudi Arabia national team training base.

2. Player of the tournament?

Messi. The goals, the assists and the leadership, but it’s the moments of skill that will ensure, helping kids fall in love with the magic, and the more cynical to feel free of that same burden.

3. Biggest disappointment?

That the TV cameras missed the fact Harry Kane’s second penalty against France actually hit that young England fan in the face and that’s why he was crying.

4. Favourite pundit?

Disclosure: Only saw the social media clips of the ITV coverage and watched one game on BBC (England v Wales). RTÉ was the go-to as they had every game, and the chemistry between Shay Given and Damien Duff towards the end was great. The Simpsons reference while discussing Croatia was a highlight. But as this is favourite pundit, I’d have to go with Lee Hendrie on Sky Sports.

🗣️ “I look at [Olivier] Giroud and he doesn’t worry me.”@leehendrie77 says he believes England will keep Olivier Giroud quiet this evening. #FRA #ENG #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/UlMSf614dA — Football Daily (@footballdaily) December 10, 2022

5. Best goal?

Two goals that will forever be remembered are Wout Weghorst’s equaliser in injury time of the quarter-final with Argentina, and Alvarez’s third for Argentina against Croatia in the semis after Messi‘s swivel, run, drop of the shoulder and assist. But Angel Di Maria’s strike in the final — five players involved and only seven touches required — was breathtaking.

6. Describe this World Cup in one sentence

A conflicting sense of joy and shame.

Fintan O’Toole

Gavin Cooney

1. Highlight and lowlight of the tournament?

Highlight: Even with recency bias, it’s hard for anything to surpass the final. From the moment France were awarded the second-half penalty for their opening goal, it was an exhilarating ride featuring goals, missed chances, penalties and the momentum lurching between the two teams. It also seemed fitting that the final saw Mbappe cement his greatness and Messi get the fairytale ending his brilliance deserved.

Lowlight: A toss-up between Infantino’s opening speech and his dominating of the trophy ceremony.

2. Player of the tournament?

It’s got to be Messi. From the shocking start against Saudi Arabia to the madcap ending against France, Argentina were compelling viewing and he was the heartbeat of their journey. Seven goals, a couple of magical assists and the captain who gets to lift the trophy. A shoutout for Mbappe’s excellence, Modric’s endurance and Hakimi’s brilliance.

3. Biggest disappointment?

After their dazzling start against Costa Rica, Spain’s fortunes nosedived thereafter. The Belgian Golden Generation exited on a pretty low note as well.

4. Favourite pundit?

The Duffer. Not an Mbappe man, but a Messi stan, judging by the semi-finals. Overall was always interesting to listen to.

5. Best goal?

Nahuel Molina’s goal for Argentina in the quarter-final against Netherlands. Not for the strike to the net, but for the pass to set it up, a mind-scrambling moment of genius by Messi in the conception and execution. Honourary mention for Vincent Aboubakar of Cameroon, a strike influenced by Karel Poborsky’s Euro ’96 effort.

6. Describe this World Cup in one sentence…

It should never have taken place there, but the football was great to watch, wasn’t it?

