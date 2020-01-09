Former Ireland U21 international reunited with Ian Holloway in League Two

Billy Clarke celebrating after Blackpool's victory against Cardiff City in the 2010 Championship play-off final against Cardiff City at Wembley.

IAN HOLLOWAY HAS made Irish attacker Billy Clarke his second signing since taking over as manager of Grimsby Town.

The Cork native, who turned 32 last month, joins the League Two club until the end of the season after a short spell with Plymouth Argyle. His signing follows the arrival of Burnley U23 captain Anthony Glennon on a loan deal.

It’ll be Clarke’s second spell under Holloway, who signed him from Ipswich Town back in 2009 when he was manager of Blackpool.

Having helped Blackpool to achieve promotion via the Championship play-offs, Clarke then missed out on their sole campaign as a Premier League club after rupturing his anterior cruciate knee ligament on the eve of the 2010-11 season.

He joins a Grimsby Town side who were taken over by Holloway on New Year’s Eve following a run of 15 games without a victory in all competitions.

Since the arrival of the former Queens Park Rangers boss, the Mariners have won both of their games so far in 2020 — against Salford City and Mansfield Town — to move up five places to 16th in League Two.

Clarke, who represented the Republic of Ireland up to U21 level, has played over 400 games in the UK since making his breakthrough at Ipswich. Sheffield United, Bradford City and Charlton Athletic are among the other clubs he has represented.

