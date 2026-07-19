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Bukayo Saka scored a hat-trick for England. Alamy Stock Photo
bronze medal

England beat France 6-4 in wild World Cup third-place play-off

Bukayo Saka scored a hat-trick as England came out on top of an insane game in Miami.
12.03am, 19 Jul 2026
6

France 4

England 6

ENGLAND OVERCAME FRANCE in a wild and wonderful World Cup third-place play-off at Miami Stadium.

Thomas Tuchel’s side led 4-0 at half-time after goals from Declan Rice, Ezri Konsa and Bukayo Saka (two).

France rallied through Kylian Mbappé (two) and Bradley Barcola, before Saka’s 87th minute penalty completed his hat-trick and all but guaranteed the bronze medal.

Ousmane Dembélé and Jude Bellingham exchanged goals deep in extra-time to round out an insane game.

Mbappé became the top scorer in World Cup history when his second took his tally to 22. He is now one ahead of Argentina’s Lionel Messi – who will play in Sunday’s final against Spain – on the all-time list, and two superior in the Golden Boot race on 10 goals.

More to follow. 

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