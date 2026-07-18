Rhasidat Adeleke withdraws from 400m race in Belgium

IRELAND’S RHASIDAT ADELEKE withdrew from the 400m at the KBC Night of Athletics meeting in Heusden-Zolder, Belgium, on Saturday.

This comes as Adeleke was chasing the European Championships qualifying A standard time of 51.20 seconds.

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The deadline is next Sunday, with the championships taking place in Birmingham from Monday 10 to Sunday 16 August.

Adeleke was due to race over 400m in Heusden-Zolder on Saturday evening, but she was removed from the official start list with her status listed as “cancelled”.

Netherlands’ Myrte Van der Schoot won in 51.05 seconds, with her compatriot Eveline Saalberg second in a time of 51.52 and American Paris Peoples third in 51.55.

Adeleke was off the pace on her return to action earlier this month after an injury-hit stint, clocking 52.26 at the Prefontaine Classic meeting in Eugene, Oregon. Afterwards, she said her first 400m event in a year was “beyond rough”.

The 23-year-old then withdrew from the Monaco Diamond League last week, before turning her attention to 200m at a meet in Lucerne, Switzerland on Thursday. A disappointing run of 23.07 seconds saw her finish fourth, outside the European standard of 22.85.

Adeleke’s 400m personal best is 49.07, recorded two years ago in Rome, while her top 200m mark is 22.34 from 2023. She has eight days to achieve qualification in either event, with the National Track and Field Championships scheduled for next weekend at Morton Stadium.

The Dubliner hoped to feature at the championships on home soil, but her plans are now unclear.