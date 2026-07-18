Littler starts World Matchplay title defence on high, Rock breezes to set up Bunting clash

LUKE LITTLER ADMITTED he had been annoyed after beginning the defence of his World Matchplay title with a 10-6 victory over Niko Springer.

World number one Littler roared out of the first-round blocks in Blackpool to take a 2-0 lead, but then lost three consecutive legs to trail at the first break.

“It felt good, felt very nice. First five legs was OK but when I came back on after the break I felt very good,” Littler told Sky Sports after recording a match average of 109.53.

“It was a bit annoying not being in the lead, but Niko played his part. I found another gear and finished it off.”

World champion Littler went into overdrive at the start of the second mini-session, producing 10 and 11-dart legs to stun his German opponent.

But Springer, ranked 43 in the world, then went out on 114 and 100 to level at 5-5.

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There was no stopping Littler after that with three more 11-dart legs and an average of 124.39 in the final six legs.

Littler – who quipped, “I’ll be the next England manager,” after seeing a fan in the Winter Gardens crowd holding up a card asking him to do Thomas Tuchel’s job – said: “I couldn’t tell myself to play better because I was playing some really good stuff.

“But I had a little look at the board there and from leg 11 onwards I was on 120 average.

“It goes to show how well I am coming on stage after a break. If I can be better.

“I’ll be happier and as always sharpen up on those doubles. I want to win every major this year.”

Littler will play Nathan Aspinall in round two after the 16th seed hit nine 180s and averaged 105.32 on the way to beating Joe Cullen 10-5.

Stephen Bunting survived three match darts against him to reach the second round of the World Matchplay in Blackpool (Annabel Lee-Ellis/PA) PA PA

Ninth seed Stephen Bunting survived three match darts to beat Niels Zonneveld 13-12 in an overtime thriller.

Bunting instantly broke the Dutch left-hander’s throw and a 121 finish in the second leg suggested it might be an easy night for the Liverpudlian.

Matchplay debutant Zonneveld missed four darts at double 11 to break back and ‘The Bullet’ broke again, taking out the bull for an 8-5 lead.

However, that was the signal for a Zonneveld surge: two 10-dart legs and a 164 finish squaring the contest in remarkable fashion.

Zonneveld won a fourth straight leg to lead for the first time, but missed three match darts for an 11-9 victory and Bunting ensured extra time with a 118 checkout.

Four shared legs meant a sudden death decider and Zonneveld stumbled to allow Bunting to nail a match-winning double 16 at the fourth attempt.

Bunting will meet Josh Rock in round two after the Antrim man breezed past Luke Woodhouse 10-4.

Rock, a semi-finalist in Blackpool 12 months ago, was always in command as Woodhouse missed 20 darts at doubles.q