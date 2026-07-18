Chelsea have €137.5m bid accepted for Morgan Rogers - reports

ASTON VILLA HAVE accepted a £117 million (€137.57 million) bid for Morgan Rogers from Chelsea, according to widespread reports.

Rogers, who started in England’s World Cup third-place play-off with France on Saturday, is set for a medical on Monday ahead of signing a six-year contract at Stamford Bridge, with the option of a further year.

The Press Association understands there was interest in the 23-year-old from Arsenal but that new Blues boss Xabi Alonso was instrumental in persuading him to choose west London.

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Rogers has enjoyed a rapid rise at Villa Park following his move from Middlesbrough in January 2024 and helped fire Villa to a top-four finish and the Europa League last season.

He is set to leave having scored 31 times in 125 appearances under Unai Emery. Villa, who also sold Youri Tielemans to Manchester United for £35 million (€41.15 million) earlier in the week, feel the fee represents a good deal.

It has been reported that Middlesbrough will receive around £20m (€23.5 million) due to a sell-on clause included when they sold Rogers to Villa.

The agreement represents one of the most significant deals of Chelsea owners Blue Co’s four-year reign and is the first serious sign that the club have moved on from their policy of exclusively signing young, untested players.

Co-owner Behdad Eghbali indicated towards the end of last season that the club had learned the lessons of an underwhelming campaign, in which the team finished 10th and were thrashed in the Champions League last 16 by Paris St Germain, and that they would be targeting players in the market who would be in a position to help them challenge for the title.

Former Real Madrid midfielder Alonso, a two-time Champions League winner as a player, was hired partly to convince the right calibre of player to move to Chelsea.

The deal for Rogers is arguably the biggest the club have pulled off since Cole Palmer moved from Manchester City in 2023 and will be a record fee for a British player.

Rogers is set to become the fourth signing of the summer as the Blues overhaul their squad, following the arrivals of defender Marco Palestra, striker Emmanuel Emegha and winger Geovany Quenda.

In June, the club failed in an attempt to reunite Alonso with Sunderland’s Granit Xhaka, with Chelsea unwilling to meet the Black Cats’ valuation of a player who will turn 34 in September.