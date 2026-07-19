Who will win tonight's World Cup final - Spain or Argentina?

HAPPY 2026 WORLD Cup final day!

Argentina versus Spain. World champions versus European champions. Lionel Messi versus Lamine Yamal. It doesn’t get much bigger than this.

Can Argentina go back-to-back on Messi’s Last Dance? Or will Spain win their first title since 2010, and just second overall?

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Spain are the favourites, having knocked France out in the semi-finals. They are unbeaten at the tournament, having conceded just one goal – to Belgium in the quarter-finals.

A draw with Pico Lopes’ Cape Verde in their opener has denied La Roja a 100% record, however – something Argentina boast. That said, it hasn’t been straightforward, with dramatic comebacks completed against Egypt and England in the knockout stages. They eliminated Pico and Cape Verde along the way in a typically madcap encounter.

How will this one go? Time to call it. Kick-off at the New York New Jersey Stadium is 8pm Irish time.

Who will win the 2026 World Cup final?

